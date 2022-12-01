‘Nutcracker’ on stage at Valerie
See the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Waltzing Flowers spin a confectioner’s web of magic when the Lecanto-based School of Dance Arts presents the second act of “The Nutcracker Suite” at 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased on the Valerie Theatre’s website, www.valerie theatre.org. The theater’s box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and one hour before showtime. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
Nature Coast Dulcimer Players Christmas shows
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players will be performing three Christmas concerts in December:
6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, Christmas performance at “Candles and Carols” in Floral City
10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Christmas performance at Lakes Region Library open house
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, Christmas performance at Central Ridge Library open house
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location. They welcome adults of all levels to join the jams.
For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Key Training Center’s Online Christmas Auction
The Key Training Center’s Online Christmas Auction is a three-day only event from Dec. 2-4.
Enjoy bidding on 20 baskets filled to the brim with beautiful and unique Christmas décor. Keep the basket for yourself or make Christmas shopping easy this year and gift it to a friend or family member.
Start browsing early and join for the second Online Christmas Auction at tiny url.com/christmasauction 22.
For more information, contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 ext. 312 or email foundation@keytraining center.org.
Learn about native wildflowers Dec. 9
There’s nothing quite like driving down one of our quiet, country roads and seeing the splashes of color from all the flowers growing alongside, is there? Wildflowers aren’t just for roadsides, though.
At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9, come to Lakes Region Library for a presentation by Marcie Clutter on Florida’s native wildflowers. In this program, learn about some of the incredible diversity of our own native vegetation that can be seen almost every month of the year and how to incorporate it into your garden and landscaping.
Native plants use less water, provide for local pollinators, and require fewer pesticides than their non-native counterparts because they’re already adapted to Florida’s natural environment.
Marcie Clutter is a retired educator and a Florida state certified naturalist, as well as a member of the Citrus Native Plant Society.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. Follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Explore ‘Wild Beasts of Ancient Florida’
At 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, join the Science Education Training and Support Foundation (SETS) at the Coastal Region Library for a day of prehistoric adventure and excavation to explore a time when ancient mammals walked along Florida’s shores during the Wild Beasts of Ancient Florida presentation.
In this exciting program, participants will examine fossils, learn how to identify what animal they came from, and reconstruct it from fragments into a keepsake to take home.
This program is for all ages and registration is required. Library programs are free and available to everyone. Call your local branch, follow @Citrus Libraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at attend.citrus libraries.org/events.
Come party with the Grinch at CR library
Families are invited to the Coastal Region Library at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 for our annual Party with the Grinch!
Get cozy as we read the classic story How the Grinch Stole Christmas, get excited to make “Grinchy” crafts and play festive party games, and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Coastal Region Library.
This program is intended for readers of all ages, and is the perfect activity for a family to attend. Visit our online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
Frontier Christmas Dec. 3 in Floral City
The Duval Preservation Trust Inc. announces “A Frontier Christmas” event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the c.1863 Duval-Metz House, 7801 S. Old Floral City Road.
The purpose is to increase awareness and gain support for The Vision of a frontier homestead and an example of the Native American village of “Tocaste” and “Cho-illy-hadjo” that were once nearby.
No entry fee; donations and silent auction participation will be appreciated.
Guests will be provided with a VIP tag at the entrance for the holiday tastings, music and house tour.
Those who are attending, let them know by calling 352-726-7740 or texting 352-634-4781.
Those unable to attend, but would like to support The Vision, send donations to the above address.
Citrus Writers’ local author book fair
Meet published Authors from across Citrus County at the Citrus Writers’ local author book fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Bookaneers Vol. ii Bookstore, 1510 U.S. Highway 41, Inverness. For more information, call 352-419-4835.
Festivus for the Rest of Us mini art festival
It’s that time again for another Festivus for the Rest of Us mini art festival featuring local artisans, food and music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at A Cracker Canvas, 2211 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
For more information, call 352-212-4011.
Trains for Christmas free train show to be held
The Trains for Christmas free train show, presented by the Meadowbrook Model Railroaders, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon.
Multiple layouts, no vendors and a spectacular raffle.
Contact Bill Quast at 352-209-5422 or wmquast@gmail.com for more information.
Library holding Tricky Tray fundraiser
Citrus Springs Library is having a Tricky Tray Fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The drawing will start at 12:30 p.m.
The items will be on display from Monday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. Tickets will be available to buy then. A sheet of 25 tickets costs $5. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
VFW to host American Chance auction
The VFW Auxiliary of Post 7122 has another one of its famous American Chance auctions scheduled starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the tickets being drawn at 3 p.m.
The chance auction tickets are 20 for a $10 donation. Guests do not have to be a member to attend, and guests don’t have to be present to win.
They have a wonderful variety of new giftable items, vintage items and treasures galore.
There will also be a drawing for the Sun Trike Raffle at 3 p.m., so be sure to get tickets. They are six for a $5 donation. Proceeds for the Trike will go to the Citrus High School choir road trips.
Come early and enjoy the hospitality at VFW Post 7122, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
Church to hold Parent’s Day Out
The First Presbyterian Church of Inverness will be holding a Parent’s Day Out from 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Pre-K through fifth grade students will spend the day learning about Jesus, decorating Christmas cookies, doing holiday crafts, and more. Lunch and snacks will be served.
To RSVP, email Lori Evans at dcelori.fpc@gmail.com. For more information about the church, go to fpcinverness.org.
Moon Over the Mounds guided December tours
The Crystal River Archaeological State Park has resumed their famous Moon Over the Mounds guided tours. The next event will be Friday, Dec. 9, at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.
The park conducts these tours from October through April on the Friday closest to the Full Moon.
Experience a nighttime guided tour into the history of this Native American Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Mound Complex.
Led by experienced interpreters, the one-hour walking tour begins at the museum. Learn about the Ancient River Dwellers and the cultural, historical, and ecological importance of this gathering place.
The site was occupied between 1000 BCE and about 1300 CE. The site is on the Crystal River halfway between the freshwater springs of Kings Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. It is a 61-acre park and sits on the edge of an expansive coastal marsh.
To attend this almost magical experience go to friendsofcrystalriverstateparks.eventbrite.com.
In conjunction with the State Park, the tours are supported by the Friends of Crystal State Parks, Gulf Archaeological Research Institute and Florida Public Archaeological Network.
Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show coming up Dec. 10
The Christmas season is on its way and so is the annual Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show hosted by the Citrus County Crafts Council at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10,
The show will feature about 50 artists and crafters showing their handmade, unique items for sale.
Raffles will be ongoing during the day with all proceeds from the raffles going to the Citrus County Education Foundation. The raffles are homemade gift items donated by each artist or crafter.
The Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show is a free show with plenty of free parking.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Get in the spirit with FUMC concert{/span}A popular father and son entertainment duo will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Homosassa First United Methodist Church with “Christmas with Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr.”
A critically acclaimed prolific writer, entertainer, composer, arranger, and singer, Paul Todd has been amazing crowds since he won the prestigious National Yamaha Keyboard Contest at the young age of 14. Todd will be accompanied by his son, Paul Jr. The pair have been working together for years. Paul Todd Jr. is a gifted singer, songwriter, and percussionist.
The public is invited to the show at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. A love offering will be take to help support the Todds’ ministry.
For more information, call 352-628-4083.
Nights of Lights at Fort Cooper State Park
Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful holiday lights and decorations. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will welcome children each night.
Refreshments will be served both nights in the park pavilion and holiday music will be broadcast along the trails.
No entrance fee will be charged. Instead, visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy for the Citrus United Basket of Inverness or pet food for the Citrus County Animal Services.
Last year, more than 3,000 people attended this popular event and donated more than 3,300 pounds of groceries, 60 unwrapped toys and more than 520 pounds of pet food.
The Friends of Fort Cooper, the Citizen Support Organization for the State Park, hope to surpass these numbers this year. For further information, call 352-726-0315.
Meet Santa at an event for Precious Paws Rescue
Precious Paws Rescue and the staff of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch Thrift Store invite the public to come on out and meet Santa, take a picture or just give him a wish list.
Santa will be at the Sheriffs Ranches Thrift Store from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, located at 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Families, kids and pets are invited to sit down on the sofa and take a picture. There is no set fee for a picture as guests are taking their own picture, but a donation to Precious Paws Rescue would be appreciated.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier and on a leash for their safety. There is no need to make an appointment, just have a little holiday patience if there is a bit of a wait.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message and a Precious Paws Rescue volunteer will return the call.
Christmas Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale
Regal Railways presents Christmas Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
Vendors will be selling various things and antiques. There will be a running train layout and a train background. Parents could take pictures of their children as engineers.
There will be a food truck with lunch and snacks for sale. Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Early-bird preorder at regalrailways.com for $7 or at gate.
Celebrate the holidays with the Key Training Center
This year the Key Training Center will be adding to their Tree of Hope Celebration by including a walk through Magical Lightfest from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Key Center’s Lecanto campus, 1255 N. Garnett Miller Loop, Lecanto.
It will feature live Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Moana and Maui, Buzz and Woody, and Elsa, along with innovative lighting and digital decorating and an appearance of Santa. Admission is $5 per person.
For more information, text MAGICAL22 to 91999 or contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 Ext. 312, or email foundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show
Plan to attend the St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
This event is free to the public. Start the day outside admiring a large array of antique cars. There will be judging of these cars, and attendees can take part by submitting their favorite for a People’s Choice Award.
Enjoy the artists and crafters along the sidewalk and inside Hilgert Hall. There are more than 50 artists and crafters people can pick up a gift from for someone special or a decoration for home.
There are woodworks, pine needle baskets, jewelry, wreaths, ornaments, authors, and painters all with handmade items. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the day, and raffles for art & craft items throughout the day.
Hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or Janet Thomas at 352-795-8090.
Central Florida Master Choir’s Winter Concerts
The Central Florida Master Choir’s Winter Concerts have been announced.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741 but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas” played by accompanist GayLyn Capitano and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then will close with “Worthy Is the Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
First will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 S.W. Highway 200, Ocala.
Second show will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon.
No tickets necessary; free will offerings gratefully accepted. For more information, call Margitta at 352-873-0731 or go to cfmasterchoir.com.
Holiday Art on the Avenue in Crystal River
Support local artists by attending the Holiday Art on the Avenue event from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, along Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.
There will be light refreshments and a drawing at the end of the night, as well as demonstrations by participating art shops.
The art shops participating are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery, and Glass Werx.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
For the remaining 2022 year:
Youth Theatre, Dec. 9-11
In 2023:
“I Love a Piano,” musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
“The Robin Hood Caper,” comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
“Don’t Mention My Name,” comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Tri-County R/C Club to hold annual Santa Fly-In
The Tri-County R/C Club will be hosting its annual Santa Fly-In from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Tri-County R/C field in Dunnellon, east on County Road 484 to San Jose Road and then follow the sign to the field.
Bring a chair and an appetite since the Rainbow Cafe will be open and enjoy the fun.
Pilot registration opens at 8 a.m. with the pilot meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Landing fee is one new, unwrapped toy with a value of at least $15. A cash gift is acceptable and will be used to purchase toys.
Both club members and guests are encouraged to participate as the Marines Toys for Tots will be arriving around 11 a.m. to pick up the toys.
For more information, contact Chris Wieland at 352-212-9333 or carolts@tampabay.rr.com.
Lights of Remembrance Tree
Join the HPH Hospice family for Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting celebrating those we love at the Citrus Hospice House from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
This event is open to the public and for every $15 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one. This ceremony will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly.
For more information or to RSVP, call 813-871-8444 or email foundation@chaptershealth.org. Be sure to indicate interest in the Citrus County event as Chapters Health will be holding like events at all locations.
Community Concert Choir announces concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir, Inc. is proud to announce their winter concert series titled “’Noel,” along with some special guests.
The first concert will be presented on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
The second concert will be on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Admission at the door is $10 for adults; students will be admitted free. For more information, call 352-634-3927 or visit citruschoir.com.
Light Up the Lake event
On Dec. 3, join the City of Inverness at Liberty Park for Light Up the Lake, the Lamp Post Contest and Boat Parade.
For more information, visit them on Facebook or inverness.gov.
For Boat Parade information, email parts@apopkamarine.com or thecovepubandgrub@gmail.com or call 352-344-5894.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don’t need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Ozello Writers Guild holding contest
The Ozello Writers Guild is sponsoring a photo contest for the cover of their new short story book “Ozello: Three Bridges to Paradise.”
The contest is open to anyone remotely affiliated with the Ozello Trail. Submit a picture for the outside cover of the new book.
The winner will be picked by the members of the Ozello Writers Guild. The winners’ photo will be published in the book along with the recognition of their picture for the cover.
Email the picture submission to ozellowritersguild@gmail.com.
For more information, search Ozello Writers Guild on Facebook.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seek members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.