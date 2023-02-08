The sixth annual Highland Craft Brew Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Inverness and presented by Colonial Jewelry and Pawn is “a must-do” event for anyone who loves craft beer and having fun.
Come to Bryant Park at The Depot in downtown Inverness from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11,
The craft beer event will feature homebrewers as well as craft breweries from the region and around the state.
This event supports the charitable giving of the Rotary Club of Inverness.
The festivities include unlimited brews to sample and a homebrew People’s Choice competition. There will be food truck cuisine for purchase, live music with Celtic Conundrum and Humans In Disguise, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Please note that only persons age 21and older will be admitted, with valid ID.
General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $35 at the door and include unlimited craft beer samples, a souvenir glass and all entertainment.
Designated driver tickets are $15 in advance and entitle holders to complimentary soda or water — they do not receive a tasting glass and are not permitted to sample any beer.
Rotary Club of Inverness’ craft brew festival is to benefit an accessible children’s park. Your ticket purchase will help create a fully accessible public children’s playground, the only one in Citrus County.
Indulge in a little fun and at the same time benefit a special cause.
