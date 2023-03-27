Nature Coast Community Band is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group, relying solely on donations to keep playing.
So when it donated $4,400 – the entire proceeds from its March concerts – to the Lee County Community Band, whose members are struggling to overcome the damage of Hurricane Ian, it wasn’t a gift the Nature Coast band could give without taking a deep breath and then plunging in.
The band’s next concert is May 13-14 with the theme, “Music Potpourri,” and features works by such composers as Mason Williams, John Phillip Sousa, Gustav Holst and Leonard Bernstein. There will be a tribute to Louis Armstrong.
The band is considered a symphonic band. It’s not a marching band.
The group not only gives money to hurricane victims but also sponsors a scholarship for high school seniors headed for college. The students need to have been a member of the band for at least one concert season. The scholarship is renewable.
The concert season consists of five sets of concerts, offered Saturdays at 3 p.m. at the Citrus Springs Community Center and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto. Concerts are free but donations are collected at the door. It costs about $3,500 to put on a concert.
About 50 percent of the musicians are retired professional musicians. Several high school students perform with the band and are admitted by audition.
The band is in the process of hiring a new conductor, who mostly volunteers his or her services but gets paid a small stipend.
Karen Thompson, the band’s interim director, is one of three finalists. The new conductor will be announced in April.
The band always is looking for new members. More information is on the band’s website, www.naturecoast communityband.com.
The band not only welcomes the public to attend its concerts, but also its rehearsals every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
