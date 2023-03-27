CC music potpourri concert poster

The next local concerts for the Nature Coast Community Band will be in May.

 Special to the Chronicle

Nature Coast Community Band is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group, relying solely on donations to keep playing.

So when it donated $4,400 – the entire proceeds from its March concerts – to the Lee County Community Band, whose members are struggling to overcome the damage of Hurricane Ian, it wasn’t a gift the Nature Coast band could give without taking a deep breath and then plunging in.

