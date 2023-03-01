Help support the Woodview Players by participating in their VIP Experience fundraiser March 11, which gives you the chance to walk a red carpet, dine on catered food, participate in a silent auction and sit in the first three rows to watch their upcoming production of "Exit Laughing."
The show's director, Leanne St. Marie, said money earned from the VIP Experience will help pay for the Players' expected September production of the musical, "Godspell."
The Players had been planning to produce "Godspell" right before COVID made them shut down the show. The actors had been cast, the sets designed and everything was ready to go.
To remount the production will require some funds that the Players don't necessarily have. Woodview Players is the theater group of Unity of Citrus County.
The VIP experience includes dinner, catered by Bistro Too of Inverness. Entrees include Seafood Bowtie Pasta, Vegetarian Pasta and Beef Tenderloin, with sides of Caesar salad, sauteed vegetables, red skin potatoes and a roll and butter. Dessert is bread pudding with rum sauce. All the food is available to those attending.
Music will accompany dinner, as will a free drink. A cash bar will be open before the show and during intermission. Those participating in the VIP Experience can have their photo taken with the cast.
Tickets for the VIP experience are $100 and available at www.valerietheatre.org. Click on the "Buy Tix" tab for March 11. VIP tickets must be purchased by midnight March 9.
The Valerie Theatre's box office is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtime, although VIP tickets will be available only through March 9 at the box office. For general questions about the theater, call 352-341-7850.
