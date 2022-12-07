CC Holly Sherwood, Freedom, Harry Lewis.jpg

From left, Holly Sherwood rehearses with Freedom, while producer Harry Lewis plays sound effects on his computer during a rehearsal at Cady’s Cafe in Inverness. Sherwood and Lewis participate in Lewis and Young Entertainment’s production of “Last Laughs for ’22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show” at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness. Freedom, Sherwood and Lewis also appear in “Scary Stories for Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Old Courthouse in Inverness.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Harry Lewis and Rex Young invite you to experience what they’re dubbing the “Last Laughs for ’22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show” Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. when their Lewis and Young Entertainment presents the team’s first for-profit show at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.

The program is about a small-time radio station trying to stage a New Year’s Eve show, using a skeleton staff and some voice actors who’ve started celebrating a wee bit early.

