Harry Lewis and Rex Young invite you to experience what they’re dubbing the “Last Laughs for ’22: Old Time Radio Comedy Show” Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. when their Lewis and Young Entertainment presents the team’s first for-profit show at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
The program is about a small-time radio station trying to stage a New Year’s Eve show, using a skeleton staff and some voice actors who’ve started celebrating a wee bit early.
Young explained the performance is a “comedy within a comedy” because the audience gets to see what goes on behind the scenes, as well as the show the radio actors produce.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We like to pull the curtain back a little on working professionals,” he said.
The Valerie audience will serve as the radio studio audience, and the show will have commercials highlighting real-life Citrus County-area businesses. In fact, the production team still is seeking businesses that would like to be featured. Cost for a commercial in the show is $25.
Four small radio shows from the 1930s to 1950s are featured in the 90-minute production that includes an intermission.
Appearing in the show are Holly Sherwood, Rachel Vazquez, Lewis, Young, and another male actor, still to be announced at the time of this writing.
Although not all the shows had been chosen when this story was written, among the contenders are “Take a Letter, Darling”; “My Favorite Husband”; and, from the radio series “2,000 Plus,” is “The Brooklyn Brain.”
Lewis said he and Young, who recently launched their production company, do what they do because “We love to entertain. It allows us to spend time with some of the most talented folks in the county.”
Young said he participates in local theater because “I have to. I like it. It gives my brain something to do.”
He explained for a radio show that Lewis and Young are staging/staged Dec. 15 at the Old Courthouse in Inverness, he wrote or rewrote 16,097 lines, a bit of a mental workout.
“We’re doing what we do to get to work with great people,” Young said. “And people come out for the fun.”
He said the production company would be happy to put on a show for a business that’s looking for a way to fundraise or for a company that’s seeking entertainment for a corporate event.
The set for the Dec. 30 show is minimalist, with a few microphones setting the scene, although the actors will be in costume.
Lewis handles the technical aspects of the show and is stage manager. Young is head writer and director.
Tickets are $10 and available from the Valerie Theatre’s online site, www.valerietheatre.org, or at the Box Office, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and one hour before the show.
For general information about the Valerie Theatre, call 352-341-7850. For information about Lewis and Young Entertainment, email Lewis at cncman333@yahoo.com or Young at trexyoung@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.