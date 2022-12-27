Get your New Year off to a great start by taking a First Day Hike at Crystal River Preserve State Park on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Led by State Park volunteers, group hikes will leave from the Seven Mile Loop Trailhead at 8 a.m. Hikers will choose between a 2-mile out-and-back hike, or the full 7-mile loop.
You’ll cross over tidal creeks and hike alongside salt marsh where you can witness the beginnings of the estuary food chain. You’ll also walk through pine flatwoods; those on the long hike will travel through an oak hammock. The Seven Mile Loop Trail is one of America’s newest National Recreation Trails.
Hikes are free and open to the public with no pre-registration necessary. Donations will be used to sustain future interpretive programs in the park.
If you’ve always wanted to hike the Loop but didn’t want to do it by yourself, this is your opportunity to explore it with others.
Hikes will start promptly, rain or shine, at 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, from the trailhead at west end of State Park Drive in Crystal River. Participants should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes, and dress for the weather. Bring a snack and water.
Those doing the 7-mile trek should bring two containers of water, as there is no potable water available on the trail. Bug spray is also recommended. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
