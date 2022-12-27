CC Scene hiking trail file

A hiker walks along the Seven-Mile Loop Trail inside the Crystal River Preserve State Park. The National Recreation Trail was recently recognized as such by the U.S. Department of Interior.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file photo

Get your New Year off to a great start by taking a First Day Hike at Crystal River Preserve State Park on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Led by State Park volunteers, group hikes will leave from the Seven Mile Loop Trailhead at 8 a.m. Hikers will choose between a 2-mile out-and-back hike, or the full 7-mile loop.

