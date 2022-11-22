A popular father and son entertainment duo will take the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Homosassa First United Methodist Church with “Christmas with Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr.”
A critically acclaimed prolific writer, entertainer, composer, arranger, and singer, Paul Todd has been amazing crowds since he won the prestigious National Yamaha Keyboard Contest at the young age of 14.
His career began with classmate singer Linda Eder as “The Paul and Linda Show,” playing clubs and opening for such celebrities as The Pointer Sisters, Rich Little, The Gatlin Brothers and Joan Rivers.
After beginning his own solo career, Paul has experienced all facets of the music industry, and has headlined in theaters and concert halls worldwide. His Broadway performances include the Beacon Theater, where he performed in a special production of “A Night on Broadway.”
As a Christian artist, he has worked with some of his favorites, including Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Phil Driscol.
Paul has composed the theme songs for many prominent organizations which include: “Men in Mission” for the Men in Mission organization; “Make a Wish” for the Make a Wish Foundation, later recorded by Crystal Gayle; and “Christmas is for Children” for the Toys For Tots program. During the Christmas season, you can see Paul’s music video, “Christmas is for Children” on video networks nationwide.
Paul has composed the entire score for two musicals, the latest, “A Christmas Carol,” which played in New York for many holiday seasons.
Paul accompanies himself by playing six keyboards simultaneously. His fingers and feet move at lightening fast speed, which the audience can see on a large mirror set up behind the keyboards. Known also for his smooth and powerful vocals, he combines talent with a sparkling wit to help make his concerts an unforgettable family night out.
The talented Paul Todd will be accompanied by his son, Paul Jr. The pair have been working together for years. Paul Todd Jr. is a gifted singer, songwriter, and percussionist.
The public is invited to the show at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. A love offering will be take to help support the Todds’ ministry.
For more information, call 352-628-4083.
