C4Con is happening at the Homosassa Library on Saturday, Sept. 23, but the fun starts now! Join your local library branch for the C4Countdown! Together, we’re gearing up for Sept. 23 with exciting geeky programs! From voice acting and crafts, to Dungeons and Dragons, there’s something for everyone!
Drop in for our Arcade Game Days on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Ridge branch and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Homosassa branch! Get a blast from the past as you enjoy classic arcade games!
If you love arts and crafts, be sure to stop by our craftier C4Countdown events! Kids are invited to Whiz Kid Wednesdays: All About Art on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m. at the Floral City branch. Try your hand at canvas painting!
On Friday, Aug. 18, join us at the Lakes Region branch at 3 p.m. to catch your own Pokémon team with Pokémon Perler Art! Artists of all ages will love bringing their favorite superheroes to life at Watercolor Heroes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 3 p.m., at the Central Ridge branch. Don’t just get geeky—get crafty, too!
Performing artists are in for a treat at the Lakes Region branch: not only do you have the opportunity to learn about the art of voice acting, you may also be chosen for a role in a live radio show performance! On Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m., patrons can join the seasoned radio show performers of Lewis and Young Entertainment (LYE) for a Voice Acting Workshop.
Participants will learn how to create believable characters and how to convey nuance and emotion through voice. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 9, LYE invites you to audition for their C4Con performance of “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” Auditionees are not required to have attended the class. Drop in between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to audition.
The fun doesn’t stop here! On Monday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., join us at the Central Ridge branch for an Augmented Reality Experience! Explore mummies’ tombs, space stations, and more through augmented reality.
Get ready for C4Con’s mini-D&D brawls with Dungeons and Dragons at the Library! On Monday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m., go on a fantasy adventure as you play Dungeons and Dragons at the Floral City branch! Defeat monsters, overcome challenges, and explore a whole new world!
C4Con is happening on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Homosassa branch. This event will feature cosplay, panels, vendors, gaming, crafts, prizes and more - we hope to see you there!
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, please visit our online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your local branch. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
