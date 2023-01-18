CC Garden club giveaway file

In this file photo, Jane Estep with Homosassa River Garden Club offers advice on planting and growing Chickasaw plum trees at the Publix grocery store in the Shoppes at Sugarmill Woods.

 Chronicle file photo

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, the Homosassa River Garden Club will be giving away 500 free Red Mulberry tree saplings. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will continue until all trees are distributed.

There will be two locations which will have 250 saplings at each: Publix Super Market at Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods, 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa; and Publix Super Market at Springs Plaza, 3942 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.