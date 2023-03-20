CC Art gallery with banners

Although the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery was decked out with banners for the art festival it was planning to hold March 18, the gallery had to cancel the festival because of the chance of rain. However, a raffle to support creative arts scholarships continues through April 22 at the gallery. 

 Special to the Chronicle

Visitors can visit the gallery, purchase raffle tickets for art items they'd like to win, and then find out if they won them on April 22. Usually, the raffle is held at the festival. The raffle supports art scholarships for area high school graduating seniors who want to study the creative arts in college.

