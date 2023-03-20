The rain gods may have forced Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery to cancel its annual Rainbow Springs Art Show on March 18, but a raffle to support scholarships continues through April 22 at the gallery.
Visitors can visit the gallery, purchase raffle tickets for art items they'd like to win, and then find out if they won them on April 22. Usually, the raffle is held at the festival. The raffle supports art scholarships for area high school graduating seniors who want to study the creative arts in college.
Gallery T-shirts also are on sale that support the scholarship.
The gallery's Executive Director Bridget Hanley said the decision to cancel the festival because of predicted thunderstorms was "an agonizing decision made after a week of monitoring a storm front that was crossing the lower half of the United States."
Hanley and the gallery's president, Amy Peters Wood, phoned the approximately 40 artists and vendors the night before the canceled show and they "agreed the safety of everyone was the first priority," Hanley said.
Although the gallery has no immediate plans to reschedule the festival, which usually draws about 3,500 people to downtown Dunnellon, the gallery plans on offering other community events in 2023, including lectures by artists, book readings, workshops, and classes. All are open to the public.
Hanley said this year's decision to cancel the festival felt even worse than when the gallery postponed the festival because of COVID. The gallery has sponsored an art festival since 2016.
Hanley said she wanted to thank the festival's sponsors. They include: Insurance Center of Dunnellon, Ocala Eye in Dunnellon, Wendy’s, and Hardee’s of Dunnellon.
Those also supporting the festival are: Trent Snider CPA, Truist Bank, Coldwell Bank Riverland Realty, Brannen Bank, Ocala Dog Ranch, Dunnellon Center for Complete Dentistry, Community Builders, The Dunnellon Thrift Shop, Roberts Funeral Home, All Florida Home and Title, The Equestrian Grille, Blue Run Veterinary Practice, State Farm Insurance, Sweeties' Café and Tea House, Scally’s Lube and Go, Sue Primeau Art Adventures, Front Porch Restaurant, Rainbow Springs Realty Group, Bellam Medical Center, Blue Gator Restaurant, Grumble's House Garden & Antique Shop, Patsy & Co. Hair Salon, O”Reilly Auto Parts, and Badcock Funeral Home.
