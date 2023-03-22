Citrus County Craft Council members Pam Gudim and Sue Austin are the two featured artsy crafters for this year’s Spring Fling show coming up April 1 at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
Pam Gudim
Pam Gudim fashions beautiful one-of-a-kind deco mesh and grapevine wreaths with numerous details. And, she does special orders when requested.
She makes seasonal wreaths, decorative holiday wreaths, nautical and manatee-themed wreaths, patriotic wreaths, flamingo wreaths, gorgeous floral wreaths, beach scene wreaths and much more. Her designs are endless.
“The only time I make a duplicate wreath is for someone with double doors,” Gudim said.
Gudim said after a divorce, she raised four young children and “had to be both mom and dad to them.” She was the “room mom” for kindergarten to fifth grade while her children were young.
Later, while working in retail, her boss sent her to the world market, Dallas Market Center, to meet Craig Bachman, who created “deco mesh” ribbons. She took classes and learned how to use deco mesh; she now uses it in her delightful wreaths today.
On April 3, 2012, a tornado hit her home and she spent eight months trying to rebuild — all in vain. It was an old farmhouse, she noted, and the rules had now changed.
So her family left and came to the west coast of Florida where her Aunt and Uncle lived in The Villages. She eventually moved here to Citrus County.
“I have been a member of the Citrus County Craft Council since 2017,” she said.
Gudim enjoys creating her extremely detailed and colorful wreaths and sells them at all the Citrus County Craft Shows. Look for her booth at the show April 1 and see all her one-of-a-kind designs.
For more information, contact her at 352-601-0188.
Sue Austin
Sue Austin is a talented crafter, a quick learner and creates wonderful pieces of unique artwork.
She is a member of the Citrus County Craft Council and for the upcoming show on April 1, she is one of two featured crafters in this show along with Pam Gudim.
Usually, the two are side by side in the CCCC shows.
Austin will show and sell her lovely “Re Jeweled” new and vintage jewelry on glass and then framed in artsy fashion on display, as well as her as her “altered watch purse dangles.”
“I have always enjoyed being creative, my favorite subject in school was art,” she said.
Austin has used her creativeness to make a variety of artsy crafts, but says her favorite is designing jeweled collages.
Her love of jeweled collages began when her husband bought her one that she loved from an antique shop.
“My husband bought me one from an antique shop many years ago and I decided that I wanted to start making them,” Austin said. “Over the years, I have amassed a lot of jewelry and unusual frames, which I use in making my Re Jeweled collages.”
Now, she even receives jewelry and frames donations from customers, Craft Council members and friends, which she says is “always welcomed.”
Austin creates a wide selection of themes for her collages – mermaids, sea life, florals, horses, all holiday themes and much more.
Another exclusive item she makes is “altered watch purse dangles,” that hang from one’s purse. There are also colorful beads hanging from the watch. She takes out the watch face and designs an artsy scene in its place with a jewelry collage.
Another craft she enjoys making is “wire-wrapped gemstone tree of life” items.
Austin teaches wire-wrapping classes at Moonbeams in Crystal River and also works at Betty’s Creative Studio in Hernando.
Since working at Betty’s, she has learned numerous paper-crafting techniques and mixed-media techniques that she now incorporates into her collages.
“I recently took lessons from a Craft Council member and learned how to make pine needle baskets,” she said.
Austin has lots of talent and always has a large variety of projects in the works. Look for her booth April 1 at the Citrus County Craft Council Spring Fling show. The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
