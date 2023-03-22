CC Pam flip flop wreath.jpg

Pam Gudim fashioned a very Florida wreath out of flip flops.

Citrus County Craft Council members Pam Gudim and Sue Austin are the two featured artsy crafters for this year’s Spring Fling show coming up April 1 at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.

Pam Gudim is one of the crafters who will show and sell at the Spring Fling show hosted by the Citrus County Craft Council on April 1 at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.

Pam Gudim

A lovely peach-hued floral wreath fashioned by Pam Gudim.
Crafter Sue Austin is one of the featured crafters in the upcoming Citrus County Craft Council Spring Fling show set for April 1.
This is a lovely altered manatee watch dangle designed by Sue Austin can be attached to a handbag. 
This lovely floral done on glass and framed Is great for Easter, spring or any occasion, made with vintage and modern jewelry.

