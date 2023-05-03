We hear a lot of talk about kids’ education today. But if we don’t have kids in school, how much real attention do we pay to it?
I have to admit the subject was fairly low on my list of interests except at tax time. But that’s a different subject. When someone mentioned STEM or STEAM education, I really did not understand what they were talking about.
But my interest in these programs and how they can influence and benefit our kids in their careers and hobbies recently changed.
My interest was first piqued when I found out there were careers for professional model makers. In meeting some of the modelers, I learned about new terminologies and terms like additive manufacturing.
I discovered the model maker’s career path could lead into manufacturing management positions. I never thought a model railroader could have a career doing what he loved to do, build models! I was intrigued.
As you have heard me say before, I now represent the Association of Professional Model Makers to the Model Railroad Community. In this position I realized that not only the skills and knowledge a young model railroader gains from his hobby were important to his modeling career, but just as, if not more important, was the field of study the young modeler pursued in their formal education.
I had some learning to do about this formal education component in order to properly represent the Association and be of real help to young modelers.
That’s when STEM studies became something I started paying attention to. STEM studies include science, technology, engineering , and mathematics. Initially I found out that these were areas that Professional Model Makers studied. Then I discovered that these studies would be beneficial to young modelers for a variety of career choices.
At this point, the educational choices STEM programs offered young model railroaders, and the emphasis being placed on STEM studies by educators and businesses I talked with, meant I needed to include these studies in my list of priorities for further investigation.
I also discovered that the discussions, at that time, were focused on higher education and the availability of a course of study to help educate youth to become not just professional model makers but to be successful in a wide variety of fields.
I further found the courses of recognized studies that were available for model makers were not in the US. For example that year the Association held a design competition for young modelers. There were I believe about 150 submissions and not one from a U.S. student. I am not sure any US modelers even found out about the competition.Why this situation existed in the U.S. I don’t know, but it sure focused my interest on the subject. Now this situation in the U.S. is starting to change, at least at several colleges.
Scholarships
One of the related questions I kept hearing included the phase “scholarship availability.” So I next started looking at the availability of scholarships to help high school graduates who were modelers, and were attending STEM courses in their higher education studies. I wanted to know if there were any scholarships available and if so who was offering them?
About this time, Walthers Co., a major source of model railroad merchandise, announced two scholarships for young model railroaders who graduated from high school and were continuing their education in a STEM program. I immediately asked the marketing vice president, who was responsible for the program, to appear on my Zoom show and wrote about their program in my model railroading articles.
But other than Walther, I did not find any other scholarships aimed specifically at young model railroaders. My hat is off to Walthers Co. for being the leader in our hobby to help HS graduates continue their STEM education.
After looking for other available scholarships and finding none, I discussed the situation with members of my “New Tracks” team. Phil Edholm convinced me to investigate starting a “New Tracks” Scholarship program for young model railroaders based on the Walters program. It seemed the only way to get more scholarships for model railroaders.
No one had previously tried to raise funds for a scholarship from a bunch of volunteers, so it was important to try to get the right people involved to figure out all the details and see if it was even feasible for a group of volunteers to try.
Picking up STEAM
Larry Price in Colorado came to the rescue. I knew Larry from his decades of experience working with young model railroaders and his national recognition recently saluted by the Hobby Manufacturers Association. He agreed to help me develop the concept and encouraged me to try to raise the needed funding.
Larry is the first person who told me not to use STEM, but use STEAM programs for the scholarship. His reasoning caused a light bulb to go on in my mind because adding the letter A to STEM meant the addition of ART education.
This is a natural to include for model railroaders, because art is certainly a significant part of our hobby. I wondered why Walters had not done this? Looked like we would be the first scholarship available to use the STEAM terminology. We pushed on.
Larry is also the first person who told me I had to get a IRS Charitable designation for the company so volunteer donations would be tax deductible for donors.
OK, but how to do that? Needed an attorney to help, so the search started. That will have to wait, however, until I know if we can raise some money.
After all, we were looking at raising over $2,000.00 from volunteer contributions, just to offer one $1,000 scholarship for the first year, and about $500 to pay state and IRS fees to set up the Charitable company, plus our normal out-of-pocket cost of about $500 to pay fees just to keep our Zoom shows going and some additional funds for communication to eligible applicants.
Raising the money
It took about two weeks for us to raise the money needed for our first year’s program. The response was better than any of us could had hoped for. The model railroad community obviously saw the need and had the confidence that we could work together as volunteers to get our program off the ground. As soon as we raised the money for our first year’s budget, we stoped the fundraising and concentrated on getting the state and IRS approvals for a charitable 501(c)(3) company we could use for our future fundraising programs.
Achieving the dream
Along came another hero, Jeffrey Jordan, a retired partner and current counsel with Arent Fox Schiff LLP. Jeff, of course, is a model railroader and actively participates on my Zoom show.
When he called me and volunteered to help get our nonprofit company set up in Florida and get the proper IRS 501(c)(3) designation for a charitable organization pro bono, all I could think was hallelujah!
Jeff got all our needed approvals from the state of Florida and the IRS within two months. I was told this was unheard of!
We now had our dreamed-for charitable company and our basic structure for our “New Tracks Modeling Mentoring Scholarship” program. Our next step was to recruit more people to the team to help get it going. We needed to establish our credibility by being successful in our first year.
Other volunteers stepped up. Bob Davidson, owner of Exhibits and More, who had experience with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, agreed to become chairman of our Scholarship Committee. Phil Edholm, who started the whole idea is a retired senior executive who is recognized as a visionary and leader in the Enterprise Communications Market, offered his expertise. Phil is the current superintendent of the Coast Division of the NMRA and helps provide the technical knowledge to run our weekly zoom shows, so he was well aware of some of the problems we faced.
Kevin Macomber, who is a longtime supporter of all my “New Tracks” efforts and had helped me solve issues in the past, agreed to help again. He is a retired engineer, who holds several U.S. patents and senior product development executive, who owns Narrow Gauge Modeling Company (NGMC), a model railroad manufacturer.
Naturally, Jeffrey Jordan agreed to help us continue to stay legal.
These volunteers’ business backgrounds and Bob’s previous involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation have been instrumental in implementing our current program. We do still need a CPA to join us to help with our Florida and IRS fillings and taxes. If any reader is interested, please contact me at: jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Attracting applicants
Our attention is now focused on communications with potential high school applicants. This communication has lead us to face a new set of issues. Naturally, I talk about our scholarship on our Zoom show all the time, write about it in my model railroad magazine articles, contact editors of other model railroad newsletters, digital publications and magazines and send them material to publish.
All of the various Model Railroad Associations were also contacted. The committee members have also made their contacts and organizations they participate with aware of the program and have suggested various ideas to help with our communication.
For example, Bob Davidson designed and produced three three-foot-by-seven-foot self-contained/self standing banners that we can transport and have displayed by New Tracks team volunteers at most of the major model railroad shows around the country. The producers of the train shows gladly gave us free space including a table to show our banner and distribute our literature.
We also were given free space at the Association of Professional Model Makers annual convention and are scheduled at the NMRA National convention and the S Scale and O Scale National conventions.
Everyone we approached was on board to help us. Having volunteers all over the country attend the shows as New Tracks representatives was a major benefit and put a face to our program. It also gave interested modelers a real person to talk with.
The one area we did not know how to handle was direct communication with the local high school students that we were missing in our various efforts. So, I decided to use my local county as the guinea pig to find a solution.
I read an article in the Citrus County Chronicle newspaper about an arts program at one of the local high schools. I immediately called the school and the lady who answered the phone could not have been more cooperative, and when I sent her information about the program she said she would pass it on to the school counselors and send it to other high schools in the area.
OK, now we are getting somewhere.
Another Chronicle article talked about a similar STEM program at the local Withlacoochee Technical Institute, so I called them. Again I got an enthusiastic offer of help to disseminate our information. I got the same consideration from the local College of Central Florida.
I know these calls helped because we almost immediately received an application from a Citrus county student.
But then I had a real shock. I got a call from Patrick Simon, who is the director of the Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers, a local volunteer charitable organization that helps high school seniors complete scholarship applications as part of their program. I found out our scholarship would not be one they would include on their website or support because an official at the Citrus County School District determined that because our scholarship received applications from all over the country, they did not feel it was worth local kids time to apply.
I was shocked to say the least. A local school not believing any of their students should compete for a scholarship they were eligible for had never entered my mind.
Why aren’t kids where I live going to be encouraged to apply and compete for our scholarship? What I learned from Patrick was that the kids have a lot of scholarship options to apply for, and are encouraged to apply for those where they may have a greater chance of winning. National scholarships are believed to probably offer less chance of success and in some cases have proven to not be reliable.
I guess I understand the thinking, but I still believed the decision to apply should be up to the student and their family to make. So, I pressed on with Patrick for I appreciated his honesty and in our conversation felt his vast educational experience could be a major help to our program. He definitely knew the pitfalls we were going to encounter.
I invited Patrick to join our Scholarship Team.He declined because of time constraints but agreed to give us advice and suggestions from time to time.
He attended our next Zoom Scholarship Committee meeting to help us figure out our next steps to directly reach the kids we were after. He shared his knowledge of the local school philosophy about scholarships and some other ideas for us to consider. We all agreed we could not fight city hall and turned to the other suggestions he made.
Club contacts
So, next came a local contact to the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Scouts. Never heard back from the local Scouts, so I am trying to find a national contact. Any help here would be appreciated.
The local Boys & Girls Clubs director, however, could not have been more enthusiastic and again offered his help.
Maybe this was a way to reach some local high school kids? A call to the national organization has so far gone unreturned. So we were still investigating how best to communicate with kids and/or their parents or grandparents at the local level.
Got an idea, please me know.
Media contacts
Then another thought hit me! Why not go to my local Chronicle newspaper and see how they could help us reach a local audience of maybe not the kids, but hopefully their parents or grandparents. My call resulted in an article about me and my subsequent invitation to write this monthly series.
Another hallalujah moment. Thank you, Chronicle, for the help and opportunity. Maybe newspapers can be a great communication vehicle for us locally all over the country.
OK, I got one newspaper, how do I get more? Well, since the parent company which owns the Chronicle also owns other local papers, how can I get my articles in those newspapers? My editor at the Chronicle said my articles would be available to the other papers automatically, but it would be up to them if they wanted to use them.
At least it was a possibility. I was not turned down yet.
Then I had one of the committee members suggest I get the Associated Press (AP) to include my articles on their wire, so newspapers all over the world could choose to use my articles. Sounded good to me, so I called the AP, first in New York then by referral to their Miami office which covers Florida. I was told the AP only includes articles written by employees of the newspaper, so my articles are not eligible because I am just an unpaid volunteer writer.
So our search goes on to try to find an effective way to make sure young model railroaders around the country know about our scholarships. Any ideas? Please let me know. My email is: jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
STEAM concepts
Before I go I want to share some new information I just learned that gave me a whole new avenue to look into concerning STEAM programs. I wonder how many of our local K-12 schools programs are designed around the STEAM concepts?
I recently received an Annual Report from The University Liggett School (ULS) in Michigan which our son attended for awhile before we moved to Virginia where the Nuns at Walsingham Academy took over and educated him through high school.
In the information from ULS, I learned that “STEAM is now integrated into every aspect of ULS’S curriculum” at every grade level. The school believes “Students taught under a STEAM framework learn how to ask questions, how to experience and how to create — all of which are integral parts of The Liggett Approach.”
I wonder how many other local private and public schools are taking this approach to their curriculum? If there are some in Citrus County, I would like to hear about them. Perhaps talking to schools taking this approach in K-12 grades will enable us to better understand how to make a contribution to students’ STEAM future higher educational pursuits and develop our scholarship program accordingly.
All of our New Tracks team has learned a lot during this first year and we are looking forward to continuing our scholarship program next year with more and larger scholarships. We are pleased that we are receiving applications for our first year’s scholarship, and with the support and encouragement we have received from the model railroad community.
Branching out
We have been encouraged to branch out to individuals and businesses outside the model railroad community in our 2024 financial campaign. This is definitely included in our 2024 planning, particularly now we have our Charitable 501(c)(3) designation, and therefore contributions are tax deductible for all donors. If anyone wants more information about our scholarship program, please visit our website page at: newtracksmodeling.com/scholarship or contact me at jimkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
Please remember the Application deadline for our 2023 scholarship is July 1.
Well, that’s it for this time. Until next time when we will travel some more New Tracks. Have fun with your hobby, whatever it is. I am with my love of model railroading!
Citrus County resident Jim Kellow and his wife, Nancy, live in Pine Ridge. Email him at imkellow@newtracksmodeling.com.
