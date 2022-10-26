Images and jewelry by Floral City artists Joi Sampsell and Jeanneine Cole will grace the space at Floral City’s Red Brick Place. The two creators are joined by five other county artists at the gallery at the corner of Orange Avenue and U.S. 41. Items on display include a gemstone necklace created by Cole and mixed media and collage by Joi Sampsell. A formal opening on Friday, Nov. 4, between 4 and 7 p.m. The opening and showing is open to the public and will provide wine, hors d’oeuvres and music by cellist Tom Porter.
Floral City’s The Red Brick Place hosts artists
- Special to the Chronicle
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
There are no services available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.