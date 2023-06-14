CC Floral City Museum

Floral City Heritage Council member Diane Freund stands by a display of “Avenue of Oaks” T-shirts ready to serve visitors who visit the Floral City Heritage Hall Museum on any Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. The Museum will close for July and August and open again on Sept. 1.  Visit www.floralcityhc.org.

 Photo courtesy of Marcia Beasley

Seven days are left to visit the Floral City Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store before they close for the summer months of July and August.

The Museum, free of charge, is open every Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in the Town Center on Orange Avenue/County Road 48.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.