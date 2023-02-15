CC FC heritage in costumes

Debbie Selsavage with the Floral City Heritage Council begins a tour of the Duval House in downtown Floral City during the 2019 Floral City Heritage Day’s Florida Folk Life Day. This year, Floral City residents will be celebrating the 140th anniversary of the city's official establishment by participating in a Spring Into History event, complete with parade and tours.

 Chronicle file photo

Don your Easter bonnet, farmer's cap, or fedora March 25 and take part in the Floral City history parade if you live in the Floral City ZIP code — 34436 — or if you can round up a friend who does.

The date to register to march or ride in the parade is March 13.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.