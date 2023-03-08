Floral City’s Red Brick Place, at the corner of US 41 and East Orange Avenue, will present artworks by Inverness artist Marti Estep beginning March 24 with a gallery opening from 4-7 p.m.
“I work on both watercolor paper and canvas and am currently enjoying spreading color on large canvas. I use acrylics, liquid watercolors, inks and occasional pastel, marker, or pencil finishing touches," said Estep. "My works fall somewhere between representational and abstract.
“I generally reflect a nature quality in my paintings because I love the beauty of the outdoors and spend a lot of time outside,” Estep said. “My paintings often appear uncontrolled. (However,) “I have learned great control over the materials I use to create different effects. I paint intuitively as my paintings unfold.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Red Brick Place gallery opening will include music from Beverly Hills cellist Tom Porter. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served as well. Readers can view other works by Estep at her web page, www.martiestep.com
Red Brick Place, at the corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 48, 8305 E. Orange Ave., is open Wednesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available behind the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.