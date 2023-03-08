CC Estep Winterbeach

"Winter Beach" presents artist Marti Estep’s style of creations with a combination of various media. Estep’s work will be shown with a formal opening on March 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Red Brick Place in Floral City, 8305 E. Orange Ave.

 Image courtesy of Marti Estep

Floral City’s Red Brick Place, at the corner of US 41 and East Orange Avenue, will present artworks by Inverness artist Marti Estep beginning March 24 with a gallery opening from 4-7 p.m.

“I work on both watercolor paper and canvas and am currently enjoying spreading color on large canvas. I use acrylics, liquid watercolors, inks and occasional pastel, marker, or pencil finishing touches," said Estep. "My works fall somewhere between representational and abstract.

