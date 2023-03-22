Floral City’s Red Brick Place at the corner of U.S. 41 and East Orange Avenue, will present artworks by Inverness artist Marti Estep beginning March 24 with a gallery opening from 4-7 p.m.
The Red Brick Place gallery opening will include music from Beverly Hills cellist Tom Porter. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served as well.
Red Brick Place is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday. Parking is available behind the building.
Estep is a contemporary expressionist artist. “My landscapes are neither abstract nor representational. They mimic shapes and colors and patterns of nature and are playful and emotional,” she explains on her website. “I begin with color and the painting unfolds as I play with the tool I am using and the different media. I do not plan, I follow. Each painting is original and my style is continually changing.”
