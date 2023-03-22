CC The sun sets the field -Estep copy

“The sun set the fields afire,” watercolor on paper by Marti Estep.

 Artwork courtesy of Marti Estep

Floral City’s Red Brick Place at the corner of U.S. 41 and East Orange Avenue, will present artworks by Inverness artist Marti Estep beginning March 24 with a gallery opening from 4-7 p.m.

The Red Brick Place gallery opening will include music from Beverly Hills cellist Tom Porter. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served as well.

