New Year’s resolutions start early at Fort Cooper State Park: Take a hike on one of three park trails or bring your phone and participate in a Photo Scavenger Hunt.
Scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1, the two events will start at 1 p.m. in the Park Pavilion. The events are open to all ages.
The Photo Scavenger Hunt is a self-guided search. A list of items is given to each participant to find as they explore Fort Cooper State Park. As each discovery is made, a picture is taken by the participant. At the end, the group of photos is brought and shown to the park ranger to claim a prize.
The First Day Nature Hike, led by a park ranger, is a fun, enjoyable and informative hike for the whole family through the beautiful and peaceful Fort Cooper State Park. Participants will walk one of the Park’s three nature trails, approximately 1.5 miles, examining the variety of plants, animals and insects that the ranger will identify along the way.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
So, start your new year with a healthy hike and get acquainted with this gem of a state park.
For your safety, it is recommended that close-toed shoes are worn. Suggested items to bring are water, insect repellent, camera and/or binoculars. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
This event is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Park entrance fee is $3 per vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.