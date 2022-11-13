The Farm, just north of Brooksville, is going all out this year to gather food to help area food banks. Harvest Fest, over a three-day weekend, brings 40 bands starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, evening through Sunday, Nov. 20. The Farm is at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
Organizer Frank Julian’s plan is to raise food, funds and awareness of the plight of the hungry. Admission is $10 and/or with a food donation. Saturday kicks off Harvest Fest with music beginning at noon and going until 10 p.m. Sunday’s program runs from noon until 6 p.m.
On Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the Farm’s Peacock Theater features the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz in a ticketed performance from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at tickettailor.com.
There will be two outdoor stages and food vendor Crazy Good Eats will be on site for both days. Performers donating their skills to the event come from Gainesville, Punta Gorda, Tampa and Eustis. Local musicians C. Barry Denham, E. T. Morris and Frankie J and the Chicken Parade join the playbill.
This annual event has traditionally raised over 1000 pounds of food each year for the local food bank. Organizer Frank Julian said, “We are asking that you bring nonperishable food items to the Farm for this weekend of music and thanksgiving."
