Frank Julian, organizer of Harvest Fest ’22, poses beside the Barn Stage at The Farm, 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. The annual event raises food for local food banks and begins at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 20, featuring 40 bands.

The Farm, just north of Brooksville, is going all out this year to gather food to help area food banks. Harvest Fest, over a three-day weekend, brings 40 bands starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, evening through Sunday, Nov. 20. The Farm is at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.

Organizer Frank Julian’s plan is to raise food, funds and awareness of the plight of the hungry. Admission is $10 and/or with a food donation. Saturday kicks off Harvest Fest with music beginning at noon and going until 10 p.m. Sunday’s program runs from noon until 6 p.m.

