CC Peeps Rachel, Janet, Holly

From left, Rachel Vazquez, Janet Torcello and Holly Sherwood star in “Summer of Suspense!” offered by Lewis and Young Entertainment at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness July 7-8.

 Special to the Chronicle

It's the rare show on a Citrus County stage that features a woman as the lead actor. On July 7-8, three short "radio" plays at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness each will showcase an actress in "Summer of Suspense!"

Rachel Vazquez stars in "Sorry, Wrong Number"; Janet Torcello is featured in "Cabin B-13"; and Holly Sherwood has the lead in "Three Times Murder!," the plays that comprise "Summer of Suspense!"

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.