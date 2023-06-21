It's the rare show on a Citrus County stage that features a woman as the lead actor. On July 7-8, three short "radio" plays at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness each will showcase an actress in "Summer of Suspense!"
Rachel Vazquez stars in "Sorry, Wrong Number"; Janet Torcello is featured in "Cabin B-13"; and Holly Sherwood has the lead in "Three Times Murder!," the plays that comprise "Summer of Suspense!"
Produced by Lewis and Young Entertainment, the plays also feature the production company's founders, Harry Lewis and Rex Young, in the male roles. Young also emcees.
This is Lewis and Young's last show for the 2022-23 performing arts season. The company adapted other radio plays during this past season.
Young said that "Summer of Suspense!" will be "a departure from our radio shows. They're not comedies. They are actually interesting dramas that are not dry."
He said he and Lewis would like people to understand that although "Summer of Suspense!" is drama, "It's not boring, soap opera drama. We picked three really good stories that have been updated for the times."
The plays are at 7 p.m. July 7 and 2 p.m. July 8 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at valerietheatre.org. They also can be purchased at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before showtime. General information is at 352-341-7850. Lewis and Young's website is lyeusa.com.
