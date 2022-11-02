The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River.
The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
Parking is available for free near the event, or park at the Crystal River mall and ride the shuttle bus for free. No pets, please.
The annual music festival will feature six live bands on three stages, beer, wine, stone crabs, food trucks, vendors, artists and dancing in the streets. Founded in 2007, by the Kings Bay Rotary Club, Stone Crab Jam Music Festival is a fun-filled day and evening throughout the streets of downtown historic Crystal River.
All proceeds go to area charities, nonprofits, schools and scholarships. Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation donated over $100,000 in 2020 to local charities, nonprofits, service organizations, food banks, schools and youth groups.
Total charitable donations in 2021-22 totaled $81,077.
