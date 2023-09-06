They were all set for the first night of "Godspell" in Spring 2020. The props already were on the stage. Then, COVID closed the show before it opened.
Now, the Woodview Players, who are connected with Unity Church of Citrus County, are ready, on Sept. 15, to open the musical, "Godspell," at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Director and Musical Director Jacki Scott said the show has "so many good songs. They are so singable." She said the audience just might feel like joining in the tunes.
"In fact, we encourage that," she said.
Based on parables told by Jesus in the Bible's Book of Matthew, "Godspell" opened off-Broadway in 1971. The Woodview Players nod to that era by dressing in colorful, hippie-type clothes.
Scott is the founder and president of Citrus Community Concert Choir and music director at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs.
Choreographer and Assistant Director Lori Kohan has the cast of 13, including herself, not only stepping and kicking in unison while they sing, but also doing sign language during some of the numbers, such as "All Good Gifts" and "Day by Day."
Kohan said the musical is about "God teaching us we are all one, that we need to learn to love. It's about being kind to one another. ... It's about friendship and forming bonds with each other."
Kohan has been involved in about 60 musicals. She's produced and directed some, but her forté is choreography, she said. She's choreographed about six shows at the Art Center of Citrus County, and recently was named, at a Stage West Playhouse awards event, "Best Choreographer" for a production of "Cinderella." Stage West is in Spring Hill.
"I enjoy seeing my vision on the stage," Kohan said.
Darren Griffis plays both John the Baptist and Judas. He's previously been in "Godspell" and has been involved in theater for many years, starting in high school. He recently was recognized as Best Featured Actor by Stage West Playhouse for his role in "Cinderella."
He said he feels his role as Judas has dimension and shows how a person can be convinced that what he believes is correct -- until he's proven wrong.
"I think everybody has done that," he said.
The show depicts how people can come together and form a community, he said, and this makes the musical pertinent today amid our social and political strife.
"We need to build people up," Griffis said. "There's so much animosity and stress and strain over different racial groups and sexual orientations. We should be filling each other up."
Anthony Agnelli plays Jesus and said this is the first production in which he carries the show "on my shoulders." The son of a former nun, Agnelli said he feels that getting tapped to play Jesus is "a temporary measure of grace."
He's recently become more serious about participating in church and said there's a possibility that when casting the role, "maybe Jesus chose me."
His mom, by the way, is happy about his selection.
Agnelli said the show is about the need "to spread love and not hate. We say you should love your neighbors. But to love your enemies and to pray for your persecutors? It's the coolest thing to love someone for no reason."
Lanie "Red" Cantwell plays "Red" in the show and is one of the actors whose character is named after the performer. The point is to demonstrate the actors are just people, one of the community. Cantwell said she hasn't participated in theater since 30 years ago at Citrus High School and was "shocked, no, pleasantly surprised," when she was chosen.
A friend helped Cantwell decide to follow her heart and audition.
Cantwell said "Godspell" is a "very emotional show," and she really likes that it stresses the importance of community. "I feel that no one is an island," she said.
Cantwell and Vicki Raney join in singing the song, "Learn Your Lessons Well."
Raney is a former vocalist with the U.S. Air Force and the music director at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River.
She said she's a "huge fan of 'Godspell,'" and one of the reasons is that it shows how Christ builds a community and tells his disciples, "We can do this. ... There's a message of love for the brotherhood of man," she said.
Besides, she said, the show is "colorful and fun."
Godspell is at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and 22-23, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $20 and available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the box office, which is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before performances. For general questions, call 352-341-7850.
