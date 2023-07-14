There's a reason summer is a popular time to vacation. With the kids out of school, take advantage of the sunshine and your family's more flexible schedule to share experiences and strengthen your family bonds.
This year will be an especially popular year for vacations. Do you crave an escape from your daily routine - 64% of people say they do - if even for a few days? In a recent study conducted by Mintel, in partnership with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, nearly 62% of parents intend to take more family vacations in 2023 than they did in 2022, and 77% said their goal was to make memories and 74% to have fun.
Check out these three family vacation ideas that are perfect for having fun and making memories together this summer.
Explore a new city
Exploring a new city together can be a fun and exciting adventure for the whole family! Choose a destination and make a list of must-see spots and activities so you can plan accordingly.
Your list should include restaurants for the foodies in your family, amusement parks and attractions for the thrill seekers, shops for the fashionistas and a spa visit for those who want to relax.
Don't overload your itinerary! Remember, your family should come back from vacation feeling refreshed. Build in downtime in between events and outings, too.
Quiet, relaxing moments together allow everyone to recharge for the next activity and allow you to reflect on the memories you're making.
Take a road trip
A family road trip is the quintessential American vacation experience and for good reason. According to the Mintel study, 50% of parents prefer to drive and 72% of parents say it's important to pick a destination they can drive to.
No two road trips are alike. Even if you're taking the same route as others, when and where you decide to stop is completely up to your family, making each road trip a unique experience.
When planning a road trip, you can pick one or several destinations and plan for pit stops along the way. Also, the flexibility of a road trip means you can stop and explore a town or attraction on your route that piques your interest with minimal disruption to your planned itinerary.
The best part of a family road trip is that quality time is built into it. Spending time together in the car gives you plenty of opportunities to connect and talk about what you're most excited to see and experience.
Stay at a resort
A family vacation at a resort is a great way to have fun while taking the stress out of trip planning. Instead of going out to several locations in one city, you can adventure, shop, eat and relax all in one place.
A destination like Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has something for everyone, all under one roof! Home to America's largest indoor waterparks, kids of all ages will make memories and are sure to have fun at both the indoor and outdoor waterslides, pools and lazy rivers.
Stop by the family entertainment center and play some games as a family or try an escape room. The resort's signature dining options have dishes and drinks to delight everyone's palate. There's also a full-service spa experience for prime pampering in between activities. Don't forget to stop at the unique retail shops to pick up souvenirs and gifts to commemorate your trip.
Mintel found that 81% of parents say it is important to pick a location they can enjoy that is not dependent on the weather. That's not a problem because it's always sunny and 84 degrees inside Kalahari, so you can enjoy a true summer vacation no matter what it's doing outside. To learn more, visit KalahariResorts.com.
Don't let this summer slip by getting lost in your day-to-day routine Let these three ideas inspire your family vacation so you can start planning your trip to make memories and have fun together this summer.
