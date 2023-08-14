CC Kumquat Society

The Kumquat Pie Society performed their first event for the residents of Crown Court on Seminole Avenue in Inverness recently. The group is ready to do sing-alongs for assisted living, rehab facilities and other locations locally. The group meets every Tuesday at the Hernando Senior Center at 11 a.m until 1 p.m. Acoustic players are welcome to join the fun. Pictured from left are Susan Ady, Gary Rentz, Carol White, June Queripel, Joy Wilson, Mike McKinley, Bruce Cowles, Nancy Chance and Mary Kishler.

 Special to the Chronicle

There’s a new group of entertainers in town who love entertaining locally with their music and sing-alongs.

The group was created originally by Joy Wilson for a basic group. Then June Queripel branched out to an intermediate group and created the whimsical name – the Kumquat Pie Society.

