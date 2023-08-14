There’s a new group of entertainers in town who love entertaining locally with their music and sing-alongs.
The group was created originally by Joy Wilson for a basic group. Then June Queripel branched out to an intermediate group and created the whimsical name – the Kumquat Pie Society.
They do a lot of Ragtime music, but will be adding to their repetoire other types of music and singing in the future.
Their first gig was recently at the Crown Court in Inverness where they performed and did sing-alongs with guests and residents.
The musical group consists of wonderful “ukulele players and a talented guitar player named Mike McKinley,” said Queripel.
They are geared to play locally at rehab centers, assisted living facilities and others free of charge for pure entertainment and much fun.
“We meet at the Hernando Senior Center in Lecanto on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said Nancy Chance, who is a member. “Acoustic players are welcome to join in the fun."
They have concert sopranos, tenors, baritones and more.
“Our slogan is – 'We just want to have fun!'” said Queripel.
The Kumquat Pie Society brings members a lot of enjoyment while giving back to our community. For more information or to book a free show, call Queripel at 352-560-0070.
