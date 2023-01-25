Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.