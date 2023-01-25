The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church will welcome The Mystics to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
George Galfo, original member, along with Ralph Rati, Jerry Frulio and Tony Lauro make up the modern version of The Mystics.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with periods of rain. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:04 pm
The Arts Council of Homosassa First United Methodist Church will welcome The Mystics to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
George Galfo, original member, along with Ralph Rati, Jerry Frulio and Tony Lauro make up the modern version of The Mystics.
Galfo has been the driving force behind the group for over 20 years. The original group performed on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” and Alan Freed’s “Big Beat Show.” Their biggest hit, “Hushabye,” was recorded in 1959 and became their signature song. It was even played as Freed’s closing song on his Saturday night show.
Their version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” was featured in the HBO “Sopranos Mayhem” series. Galfo and the original group provided vocal backup for several artists, including Connie Francis on her 1959 release “Tammy.”
Rati is known by his peers and his fans as one of the greatest voices in the music business. His vocal range and style are legendary.
Frulio is a Navy veteran with just under 40 years in law enforcement both with the New York Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was a member of The Crests, featuring Tommy Mara, from 2014-21.
Lauro, like many New Yorkers, started to sing on street corners and for the love of the music of the time. He joined the Navy and later came to Florida and joined up with Tommy and the Saints, led by Tommy Mara. Lauro was with the Belaire’s for a few years and returned to the Saints.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating. Call the church at 352-628-4083; Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518; or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
The church is at 8831 W. Bradshaw St. in Homosassa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.