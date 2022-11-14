CC Festival of the arts file photo

Inverness resident Linda Walker, left, and part-time Inverness resident Linda O'Connell ride their bicycles through Liberty Park Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, as they take in part of the 50th Annual Festival of the Arts. This year's 51st event is this weekend.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle file photo

Don your beret and pretend you’re strolling the left bank of Paris when the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts gets underway from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Courthouse Square.

Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County.

