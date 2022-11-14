Don your beret and pretend you’re strolling the left bank of Paris when the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts gets underway from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Courthouse Square.
Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County.
Pamela Zeljak, whom the city contracted with to reorganize the art festival committee and serve as a public arts consultant, said the artists are from across the country, with a good representation from Florida and significant participation by area artists.
Visitors also will see the two new public arts projects installed in time for the festival – the work of six artists chosen to create their interpretations of bicycle art, and the work of seven artists chosen to create vinyl wraps for waste receptacles.
Lecanto School of the Arts graduate Jordan Shapiro in October also updated the cooter bench and turtle sculpture along the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Not only are visual artists displaying their work at the festival, but also musicians, dancers, and animators should keep you entertained.
Downtown Inverness restaurants will have quick-to-eat fare outside shops, and community arts groups will offer entertainment for children, as well as information about the groups’ artistic endeavors.
According to a festival press release, the local arts groups participating include the Citrus Watercolor Society, Citrus High School Helping Hands, Citrus High School Sewing Club, Citrus Squares, Fiber Art Gallery, Music in Medicine, and the Valerie Players.
Zeljak said there also will be a tent that showcases the art of area students, the School Zone. Professional artists will critique the students’ work.
On Nov. 19, Cal Morris, a classically trained violinist, will perform classical and contemporary work on the plaza outside the Valerie Theatre.
Zeljak said Morris was a popular performer last year.
Also on Nov. 19, every hour starting at 9:30 a.m., Whitsend Dance Project will offer an interactive program that integrates art, movement, music, and sight in a presentation that “elevates you to co-creator,” the festival’s Facebook page says. The performance is at the Valerie Theatre.
The Facebook page invites participants to “Enjoy ephemeral eco-art as it unfolds around you.”
Zeljak assured potential participants they won’t have to dance. However, they do need to register in advance. To do so, search for the “Inverness Festival of Fine Arts” on Facebook and look under the Sept. 22 entry, or register on Instagram at invernessfestivalofthearts.
On Nov. 20, Miranda Madison will be on the theater plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., singing jazz standards and vintage songs. The festival’s Facebook page says that early in Madison’s career, she was the lead vocalist for a country-western band and paid tribute to such singers as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, and Tammy Wynette.
Also on Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Lecanto School of the Arts will show student animation projects at the Valerie Theatre.
The festival welcomes Robert Goodlett as this year’s featured artist. Last year, he was the Best in Show winner. Also returning is last year’s Judge’s Award Winner Alexis Ellis.
Judges for this year’s show were Victoria Billig, assistant director of the Appleton Museum of Art, and Tommy Wales, a clay artist and executive director of the Lake Wales Art Council. Artists will compete for eight awards, totaling $6,500.
The festival offers “a really great time for a lot of people,” Zeljak said. “There’s definitely a piece of art for everyone’s taste and budget.”
