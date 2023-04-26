Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery is presenting "Writing on the Rainbow: An Evening With Area Authors," May 12 at 7 p.m. at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon.
Those featured include President of the gallery, Amy Peters Wood, reading from her book about sailing around the world with her husband in a hand-built boat.
Also speaking is Betty Jean Steinshouer, an author, actress, and literary historian. She toured many years on the Chautauqua circuit, portraying women writers. Her book, "Long Road to Red Cloud," is a study of author Willa Cather that won an International Book Award. She's also published collections of essays and poems.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
And Mary Lu Scholl is an author of cozy mysteries -- mysteries in which the violence is minimal, the sleuth is often a female amateur, and the setting is a small town or other socially "cozy" setting. She's branched out to "brozies," which have a male sleuth.
Moderating the session is Margo Wilson, gallery member, Citrus County Chronicle freelance writer, and author of the novel, "The Main Ingredient."
A donation of $5 is requested. Tickets are available at the gallery, by phoning 352-445-8547 during business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or online at www.rainbowspringsart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.