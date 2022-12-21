CC Funeral for a Gangster

The American/Canadian Snowbirds Club is bringing “Funeral for a Gangster” dinner theater to the Inverness Moose Lodge 2112 building at 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Wear your 1920s regalia Jan. 16 to a dinner at a temporary “speakeasy,” hosted by the American/Canadian Snowbirds Club, and perhaps win a prize for your attire, as well as for your acumen in guessing where a deceased gangster stored his loot.

