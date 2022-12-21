Wear your 1920s regalia Jan. 16 to a dinner at a temporary “speakeasy,” hosted by the American/Canadian Snowbirds Club, and perhaps win a prize for your attire, as well as for your acumen in guessing where a deceased gangster stored his loot.
The Snowbirds Club is bringing “Funeral for a Gangster” dinner theater to the Inverness Moose Lodge 2112 building at 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Charles Niski, whose Under Siege Enterprises is staging the show, said the play is “roaring funny. It’s a mix of ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ meets ‘Good Fellas,’ meets ‘The Untouchables.’
The show invites the audience to participate in guessing where the gunned-down gangster Vito “The Gut” Marzetti kept a key that will unlock his ill-gotten funds.
President of the Snowbirds Club Linda Houston Pribble said the show is a fundraiser for the club. The club’s board decided to host the show after Houston Pribble had seen some of the actors perform and had been favorably impressed.
Niski, whose group is performing the show again at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness on Jan. 27-29, said he’s pleased to work with community groups and businesses who’d like to stage a play as a fundraiser or just for entertainment. He can be reached at undersiegeenterprises@gmail.com. Tickets for the Valerie show are at www.valerietheatre.org.
But if you’d like a bacon and chicken wrap dinner, complemented by onion rings and cake to precede your theater experience, the American/Canadian Snowbird Club’s production is where you should head.
Houston Pribble explained that the Snowbirds Club hosts three parties during snowbird season, including a January fundraiser, a Valentine’s event, and a picnic in March.
Anyone can join the club. You don’t have to be American or Canadian. There are about 75 paid members, including about five Canadians, and club members participate in such activities as euchre, golf, and shuffleboard, Houston Pribble said.
The Jan. 16 play at the Inverness Moose Lodge includes a cash bar, raffle for a “booze basket,” door prizes, and prizes for the best-dressed couple who show up in 1920s clothing.
Tickets are $25 per person, are nonrefundable, and must be purchased by Dec. 31 by calling Houston Pribble at 352-563-0140. Information about joining the club also is available by calling Houston Pribble.
