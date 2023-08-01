The caterer messes up on the time, so the reception gets underway before the wedding. The florist mistakenly swaps the wedding flowers for those designed for a funeral and a high school awards banquet. The tiered cake collapses when the baker gets in a car accident.
And that's just the tip of the mishaps trying to thwart true love in "The Wedding From Hell" by Eileen Moushey, an audience participation murder mystery comedy produced by Under Siege Enterprises and Two Pence Productions the weekends of Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27 at the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness.
Audiences will be given clues and asked to solve a murder. They also are invited to wear their tackiest bridesmaid dresses or suits. Prizes will be awarded.
What's unique about the Inverness production of "The Wedding From Hell" is that two casts are doing the shows -- one for the evening performances and one for the matinees.
Charles Niski, the show's producer, said in an email that a record number -- 30 -- people auditioned for the show, and he wanted to give as many as possible a chance, hence the double-casting.
The robust turnout for the auditions "was a dream come true," he wrote.
Niski wrote that over half of those who tried out either had no stage experience or hadn't acted since high school. He was able to cast "nine new faces," he wrote, as well as give a new director, Doreen Fontanez, the chance to direct her first shows -- the evening performances. Niski is directing the afternoon shows.
It's been one of his goals "to get more of the community involved in the arts," according to Niski, and to help develop the actor and the behind-the-scenes talent pool.
Fontanez, for example, had no theater training, but she and her daughter, Anastacia Vinson, showed up for a play reading session Niski hosted in January. Since then, they've both gotten active with Under Siege Enterprises/Two Pence Productions, as well as with Woodview Players. Vinson had been in three high school productions in Pennsylvania.
"Doreen showed a natural instinct for the theater -- and a desire to remain behind the scenes," Niski wrote.
Fontanez said in a phone interview that she previously managed restaurants, and she finds that training helps with directing a show.
"You have to be able to handle the crises and adapt and figure out on the fly anything that comes up and also handle all the different personalities. ... You have to be able to stop the bottlenecks before they start, and if you have to make a decision, you need to stick with it," she said.
Because some cast substitutions had to be made during the second week of rehearsals,
Niski wound up in the cast Fontanez is directing. Anastacia is in the cast Niski is directing.
Melanie Burkhardt is assistant director and said in a phone interview that Fontanez "seems to embody the whole package. She understands things from an actor's point of view and from the production point of view."
Burkhardt said it's been fun watching the two casts rehearse and seeing how the two actors cast in each role put different spins on the part.
She also said Fontanez "has an intuitive understanding of how to help the group work together to create the overall vision for the show, and she has individual tips and hints for actors to get to where they want to be."
Fontanez, in turn, said that Burkhardt "is the compassionate one. She's the funny one. ... I really couldn't do it without Mel. ... We work together so well as a team."
Burkhardt was a first-time director for Niski's March production of "Bill W. and Dr. Bob."
Both women praised Niski for his desire to take a chance on new people.
Niski said in the email that "Wedding From Hell" is about "Commitment." The show's point is about "being true to yourself and committing to that decision, despite what others may think of you."
Burkhardt said people should attend the show because "the interaction between the characters gets very hilarious. (The play) is packed full of funny little scenes, interactions and events that occur. We've got a lot of laughs going on."
The evening shows' cast includes: Judge Everett, Daniel (Salty) Leeder; Bruce, the Groom, Mike Shier II; Sylvia, the Mother of the Groom, Nikki Vantilburg; Tina, the Bride, Lauren Lemieux; Jackie, the Father of the Bride, Leslie Babington; Dani, the Wedding Photographer, Charles Niski; Karoline, a Southern Belle, Emily Cyr; Fanny, The Groom's Family's Maid, Elizabeth Donato; and Richard, the Private Investigator, Angelo Fontanez.
The matinee cast includes: Judge Everett, Renee Byers; Bruce. the Groom, Dylan Earnheart; Sylvia, the Mother of the Groom, Peggy Leeder; Tina, the Bride, Anastacia Vinson; Jackie, the Father of the Bride, Bullet Valmont; Dani, the Wedding Photographer, Jojo Gregory; Karoline, a Southern Belle, Jessica Bergeron; Fanny the Groom's Family's Maid, Trista Qaasim; and Richard, the Private Investigator, Wesley Green.
Also, Niski wrote that "I even had an 11-year-old (Kinzie Ellingham) and her 15-year-old sister (Morgann Ellingham) come to audition, as well as their grandmother (Jeannie Wilson)."
He wanted to cast both girls, but there weren't roles for them and they have to be out of town for the last three shows. So, he got permission from the playwright to add two parts for the girls, and when they leave, their grandmother will play both of their roles.
"The Wedding From Hell" is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 25-26, and at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $20-$30 with a 15% discount for groups of eight or more and are available from the box office or online at www.valerietheatre.org.
The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general information, call 352-341-7850.
