Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.