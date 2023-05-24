To say T. Rex Young, aka Robert Darling, has a split personality is not even coming close to describing the many personas this area actor can adopt.
Young has a production company with Harry Lewis - Lewis and Young Entertainment - which, each month, honors someone who contributes to the local theater scene with a "Peeps in the Peep Sight" award.
For May, the company is turning its lens on co-founder Young, whose pen name is "Robert Darling" when he writes scripts.
What's unique about the video heralding Young/Darling as the Peeps winner for May is that Darling, without a beard, interviews Young, with a beard, while they both are on camera.
To find out how Lewis and Young did this, Young described the magic as "the wonderment of Harry Lewis. He loves tech. This was his idea. He put so many hours into this."
So let's turn to Lewis, who said he put the camera on a tripod and filmed his subject twice: first as Darling, serving as the interviewer, and then as Young, answering the questions.
There's a mask effect in Lewis' video editing software, PowerDirector, that can make it look like the subjects were videoed at the same time and in the same space.
You can watch Young/Darling's interview on Lewis and Young's website, www.lyeusa.com.
And what about the beard/no beard? Well, one of the actors with whom Lewis and Young frequently work and who was the "Peep" for March owns Vuja Dae hair salon in Floral City. In the video, Young compliments Darling on his cleaned-up look, and Darling praises the actor/hairdresser and Peep award winner, Freedom, who uses just one name. Darling suggests Young might want to take advantage of Freedom's hairdressing talents.
In the video and a separate phone interview, Young said he grew up in Sarasota, which he described as an "artsy" kind of place.
He was in the Navy, then went to school and studied criminal justice. He said he had a working class background and felt he should do something "practical" as a profession.
He was a police officer in Bushnell. He was a bail bondsman. He returned to school and then ran his own massage therapy practice. Next, he worked as an events coordinator for an assisted living facility.
But none of these pursuits brought him the joy that performing brings, he said.
Although problems can arise when actors, directors, and the technical staff try to put on a show, when the problem is solved, "There's a cathartic release," Young said.
"It's fun."
In the video, he encourages everyone who has a creative bent to pursue it.
"If you have talent, you owe it to people to show it," he said.
He also discussed some of Lewis and Young's upcoming plans and events.
On July 7-8, the company presents, "A Summer of Suspense," featuring three live radio shows, "Cabin B-13," "Three Times Murder," and "Sorry, Wrong Number," with actresses as the leads in each one.
Janet Porcello is the lead in "Cabin B-13"; Holly Sherwood is the lead in "Three Times Murder"; and Rachel Vazquez is the lead in "Sorry, Wrong Number."
Both Sherwood and Vazquez have been "Peeps" winners in previous months.
Lewis and Young also are starting a new monthly short video that will be shown on the Valerie Theatre's website, on Lewis and Young's website, and elsewhere. In the "From the Balcony" video segment, Vazquez will interview, from the balcony of the Valerie Theatre, people involved in Valerie Theatre productions and also list upcoming performing arts events.
Lewis said Lewis and Young are considering staging a full-length play, possibly "Steel Magnolias," at the Valerie during the 2023-'24 season.
Young said he got his acting start when his former wife encouraged him to audition for a show at the Art Center of Citrus County, and Lewis cast him in a comedic role in "Boeing, Boeing."
Young described himself as "a bit of a comedian" and said of his experiences being on stage, "I love it. ... Artists do what they do because they don't have a choice."
In addition to their website, Lewis and Young have a YouTube channel and a Facebook page and can be reached by emailing lye@usa.com.
