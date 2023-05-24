CC Peeps in the Peepsight

Seeing double? T. Rex Young, left, winner of the Peeps in the Peeps Sight award for May, is interviewed by his alter ego, Robert Darling, in a video about Young and the award, which can be viewed on lyeusa.com.

 Special to the Chronicle

To say T. Rex Young, aka Robert Darling, has a split personality is not even coming close to describing the many personas this area actor can adopt.

Young has a production company with Harry Lewis - Lewis and Young Entertainment - which, each month, honors someone who contributes to the local theater scene with a "Peeps in the Peep Sight" award.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.