CC children painting classes

Children of many ages are able to enjoy art projects and activities at the Appleton’s Summer Art Camp. The half-day camps are in person and appropriate for all skill levels; no experience is necessary. Registration begins April 3 at AppletonMuseum.org.

 MetroCreative

OCALA — The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is the place to be for ages 5 and up to have a fun, art-filled summer vacation. From drawing to painting to fashion, there’s an art camp for every young creative to enjoy.

These half-day camps are in person and appropriate for all skill levels; no experience is necessary. Registration begins April 3 at AppletonMuseum.org. Spaces fill quickly. Discounts on camp are available for those who are Appleton members at the Family/Dual Level or above.

