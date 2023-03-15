OCALA — The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is the place to be for ages 5 and up to have a fun, art-filled summer vacation. From drawing to painting to fashion, there’s an art camp for every young creative to enjoy.
These half-day camps are in person and appropriate for all skill levels; no experience is necessary. Registration begins April 3 at AppletonMuseum.org. Spaces fill quickly. Discounts on camp are available for those who are Appleton members at the Family/Dual Level or above.
For questions about Summer Art Camp, contact Hollis Mutch, mutchh@cf.edu, or 352-291-4455, ext. 1613.
2023 Summer Art Camp Schedule
June 5-9
Shapin’ Up (ages 5-7), 9 a.m. to noon
Be a shape detective to gather facts and collect evidence of how shapes are used in art. Use your discoveries to create your own shape sensations! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Ashley Condie.
Florida Wildlife (ages 8-12), 9 a.m. to noon
From the forest to the rivers to the sea, explore the wonderous wildlife that call Florida their home. Recreate the beauty of these creatures, great and small, in your own artwork. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jeanne Baines.
Fashion Fun Jr. (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
It’s all about fashion! This week is full of dreaming, designing and creating wearable art using a variety of techniques. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez.
Superheroes (Ages 13-plus), 1-4 p.m.
Artists assemble! Get inspiration from fine art, comics and movies to create an alternate universe through painting, drawing and three-dimensional art. WHAAM! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Vanessa Fuller Brown.
June 12-16
Meet the Artists (ages 5-7), 9 a.m.-noon
Through art and stories, pint-sized Picassos will be introduced to a new artist each day and use a variety of materials to make art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Ruth Dexheimer.
Superheroes Jr. (Ages 8-12), 9 a.m. to noon
What’s your superpower? Get inspiration from fine art, comics and movies to create an alternate universe through painting, drawing and three-dimensional art. WHAAM! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Vanessa Fuller Brown.
Horsin’ Around (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
Do you love horses? Learn all about this majestic animal and its history while creating your own equine inspired works of art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jeanne Baines.
Fashion Fun (ages 13-plus), 1-4 p.m.
It’s all about fashion! This week is full of dreaming, designing and creating wearable art using a variety of techniques. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez.
June 19-23
Paint Your HeART (ages 5-7), 9 a.m. to noon
Do you LOVE to paint? We do, too! This week will focus on having fun and creating colorful works of art with paint. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Ashley Condie.
African Adventure (ages 8-12), 9 a.m. to noon
Learn about Africa’s animals and the cultural arts from the many countries on this beautiful continent. From the giraffes of South Africa to stunning jewelry from Nigeria, get inspired and create a variety of unique two- and three-dimensional works of art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: E. Marie Fielding.
Architecture FUNdamentals (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
What does an architect do? Learn about architecture while having FUN drawing, painting and designing buildings. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Michel Yeuell.
Printmaking and Illustration (ages 13-plus), 1-4 p.m.
Use a real printing press to discover and practice different types of printmaking. Then, combine these artistic processes with illustration. Let’s see what we can create! $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Tasha Strigle.
July 10-14
Meet the Artists (ages 5-7), 9 a.m. to noon
Through art and stories, pint-sized Picassos will be introduced to a new artist each day and use a variety of materials to make art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Staci Moore.
Color Wonderful (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
Color your world this week with a kaleidoscope of art projects, including making your own kaleidoscope! Color awareness skills will be explored while creating brilliant works of art. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Maritza Jauregui-Rodriguez.
July 10-21 (Two-Week Camp)
Dig Into Clay Jr. (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
This two-week class will focus on clay every day! Learn the basics of hand building, glazing and more. $210 Appleton members; $245 nonmembers. Instructor: Jamie Roche.
July 17-21
Sketch It! Jr. (ages 8-12), 9 a.m.-noon
Learn about perspective, shading, realism and using color to make drawings come alive. Explore different materials like charcoal, pen and ink, and even watercolor pencil. This is about what you want to learn with no pressure. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Kim Harac.
Painting Possibilities (ages 13-plus), 1-4 p.m.
Spend a week discovering new painting techniques while creating with acrylics, watercolor and mixed media. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Jordan Shapot.
July 24-28
Myths & Legends (ages 8-12), 9 a.m.-noon
What is a myth or a legend? You decide as they’ll be in your artwork this week. Get your imagination ready for a dream experience. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Michel Yeuell.
Wonky Sculpture (ages 8-12), 1-4 p.m.
Do you like to build things? Work with wood, plastics and other assorted materials to make 3D sculptures. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: E. Marie Fielding.
Sketch It (ages 13-plus), 1-4 p.m.
Love to draw? Learn about perspective, shading, realism and using color to make drawings come alive. Explore different materials like charcoal, pen and ink, and even watercolor pencil. $130 Appleton members; $150 nonmembers. Instructor: Cheyenne Rudolph.
The Appleton Museum, Artspace and Store are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. A campus of the College of Central Florida, the Appleton Museum of Art is at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, east of downtown on State Road 40. Parking is free. For more information, call 352-291-4455 or visit AppletonMuseum.org.
