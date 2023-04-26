Sally Thime Krasny says she and her husband, Mike, are not necessarily super lovey-dovey when it comes to judging each other's art.
"We're very critical of each other's work," she said. "We don't hesitate to tell each other what we think."
That practice seems to work well because Sally and Mike succeed at running their Mask Jewelry Design together. Sally creates fused glass pieces that Mike wire-wraps in intricately woven sterling silver strands.
But both Sally and Mike do their own thing, as well.
Sally, a former medical office manager, and former business office manager at what's now Bravera Health Seven Rivers hospital, said she's been following an artistic path all of her life.
When she was 3, she colored her parents' hallway.
"I was just trying to make life more pretty," she said.
She not only works with fused glass but also has done copper art, including larger pieces, such as waterfalls.
Mike was an engineer.
His patiently planned and wrought pendants, bracelets, and earrings not only feature Sally's fused glass but also gemstones and other pieces.
He's so detailed that he uses jeweler binoculars to prepare his creations.
As this artist and engineer eyed retirement, they looked for something they could do.
Sally already had the artistic bent. When Mike discovered wire-wrapping, a jewelry business seemed a natural.
Sally said they have decided to keep their business low-key. She said the Craft Council shows are one major way they display their art.
"It's a fun part-time thing we do," she said.
And what is it like when an artist and engineer are together 24/7?
Sally gave an example. Say they want to hang a picture on a wall or set a piece of furniture somewhere.
"He has to measure the wall," she said. "I can envision it."
Somehow they get it to work out.
The Krasnys can be reached at maskjewelrydesign@gmail.com, and Sally has a Facebook page and can be found at Sally Thime Krasny. The couple will do custom work.
They will be on hand at the upcoming Citrus County Craft Council's May Fest, to be held at the Plantation on Crystal River on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Plantation is at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. For more information about the show and Craft Council, see the council's website: www.citruscountycraft.com.
