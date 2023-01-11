CC Manatee file art bentley

Bentley, an English Bulldog, strikes a pose Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the Save the Manatee Club cutout board during the 33rd annual Florida Manatee Festival in downtown Crystal River. This year's festival is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15.

 Chronicle file photo

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River.

The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat and kayak tours in King's Bay, children’s activities, food and vendors and more.

