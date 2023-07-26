CC Fantastic Planet at CF

Nothing else has ever looked or felt like director René Laloux’s animated marvel "Fantastic Planet," a politically minded and visually inventive work of science fiction. “Fantastic Planet” will be shown Oct. 31 in a special Halloween event: wear a sci-fi-inspired costume to the 7 p.m. screening and win a prize. The CF Student Activities Board will provide refreshments and giveaways.

 The Criterion Channel

OCALA — The Ira Holmes International Film Series at the College of Central Florida returns in September with a full season of 12 films from across the globe – plus special events including a live filmmaker Q&A at Ocala’s historic Marion Theatre, a sci-fi Halloween costume contest, a kid-friendly Japanese anime feature and bonus performances by the Southwest Florida dance team made famous in a recent documentary.

The series kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 12, with the 2022 Polish film “EO,” which follows the journey of an adorable nomadic donkey named EO, removed from a circus, who experiences both cruelty and kindness from a cast of human characters.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.