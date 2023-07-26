OCALA — The Ira Holmes International Film Series at the College of Central Florida returns in September with a full season of 12 films from across the globe – plus special events including a live filmmaker Q&A at Ocala’s historic Marion Theatre, a sci-fi Halloween costume contest, a kid-friendly Japanese anime feature and bonus performances by the Southwest Florida dance team made famous in a recent documentary.
The series kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 12, with the 2022 Polish film “EO,” which follows the journey of an adorable nomadic donkey named EO, removed from a circus, who experiences both cruelty and kindness from a cast of human characters.
With stunning cinematography and a resonant musical score, the drama road movie directed by Jerzy Skolimowski earned the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize and an Academy Award nomination.
Screenings will be held at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art and 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, Building 8, Room 110, 3001 S.W. College Road.
“This season features an exciting slate of films representing a diverse range of cultural topics and locations across the globe, with special features for Hispanic Heritage Month and Women’s History Month,” said series coordinator and CF Professor Wendy Adams. “Whether you like action, anime, comedy, documentary, drama or science fiction, we’ve got something you’ll enjoy.”
Series Schedule:
- Sept. 12 – “EO”
- Sept. 26 – “Long Flat Balls: Broken Promises”
- Oct. 10 – “Utama”
- Oct. 24 – “Stewart Udall and the Politics of Beauty” special event at the Marion Theatre. One screening only at 7 p.m. Filmmaker John de Graaf will introduce his latest documentary and host a Q&A following the film. The CF Student Activities Board will provide a free popcorn and drink for CF students and film series members.
- Oct. 31 – “Fantastic Planet” special Halloween event: wear a sci-fi-inspired costume to the 7 p.m. screening and win a prize. The CF Student Activities Board will provide refreshments and giveaways.
- Nov. 14 – “Honeyland”
- Jan. 30 – “Pather Panchali”
- Feb. 4 – “Spirited Away” special event at the Marion Theatre. One Sunday 2 p.m. screening of the Academy Award-winning animated fantasy, rated PG. The CF Student Activities Board will provide a free popcorn and drink for CF students and film series members.
- Feb. 13 – “Petite Maman”
- Feb. 27 – “Calendar Girls” (2022) plus an additional special event at the Appleton Museum: on Saturday, March 2, meet the Southwest Florida dance team featured in the film and watch them perform at 11 a.m. and noon. Free as part of Free First Saturday.
- March 26 – “Polite Society”
- April 9 – “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
All films will be shown Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, and at 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida, 3001 S.W. College Road, Building 8, Room 110, unless otherwise noted. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
