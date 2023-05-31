CC Writers event

The Citrus Writers group offers reading, editing, and proofreading help for members' work. Speakers often provide useful tips. Many members have published or self-published and can help others negotiate these waters. And the group supports members through book-signings.

Discover whether area writers are stereotypical wordsmiths who hide away in garrets, wear berets, and slurp down copious amounts of coffee when members of the Citrus Writers group and other writers on June 7 discuss their work and habits.

For "Local Writers: Coffee & Type," 11 area authors will set up tables and chat with anyone who chooses to talk with them about writing or most anything else from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.

