Discover whether area writers are stereotypical wordsmiths who hide away in garrets, wear berets, and slurp down copious amounts of coffee when members of the Citrus Writers group and other writers on June 7 discuss their work and habits.
For "Local Writers: Coffee & Type," 11 area authors will set up tables and chat with anyone who chooses to talk with them about writing or most anything else from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The event is billed as a "Meet & Greet" opportunity and is being coordinated by Citrus Writers and the Citrus County Parks & Recreation Department.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Five writers will speak on elements of writing.
They include: Mary Lu Scholl, speaking on "Cozy Mysteries," at 10 a.m.; Paula Braley, "World Building," 10:30 a.m.; Mark Schultz, "Editing and Promotion," 11 a.m.; C. Barry Denham, "Music/Verse and Romance," 11:30 a.m.; and Caire Abrams, "Integrating Characters, History, and Plot," 1 p.m.
Scholl, who is vice president of Citrus Writers, said one of the group's goals is community outreach. The Parks & Recreation Department also has a similar goal. When a county representative approached Scholl about doing a program, it seemed a good fit.
Another goal of the writers' group for the event is to demonstrate that writers are pretty much like everyone else, according to Scholl.
"There are a surprising number of people who consider writers to have a mystique," Scholl said. "They hold us in kind of awe. We'd like them to know we are just like they are," she said.
She said event attendees can get to "explore what local authors have to offer and get to know new authors."
Other writers who will set up tables at the event include: Gary Kenworthy, whose specialties are romance, coming-of-age, and self-publishing; Barbara Cairns, historical novels; Eloy Nunez, police and critical incidents; Patrick Erhardt, playwriting; John Labriola, blog writing; and Margo Wilson, feature writing.
Scholl welcomed anyone interested in writing to explore Citrus Writers.
"We provide a safe space for authors and writers," she said. "Almost everyone has a story to tell. We can give them the confidence and the tools, and we can share our emotional experiences."
The group offers reading, editing, and proofreading help for members' work. Speakers often provide useful tips. Many members have published or self-published and can help others negotiate these waters. And the group supports members through book-signings.
Some members have photography and/or videography skills and can help other members with this.
Soon, Citrus Writers will publish its third anthology of members' work.
It's also planning to sponsor scholarships for three graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue writing in college.
Citrus Writers meets at 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs. The group has a Facebook page. Citrus Writers is open to everyone.
For general information about the June 7 "Local Writers: Coffee & Type" event, contact the Citrus County Parks & Recreation Department at 352-527-7540 or email berylstj@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.