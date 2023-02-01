CC Citrus Watercolor column-2

Beverly Yankwitt will be our February CWS presenter: “A Unique Walk from Figurative to Abstract Painting.”

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus Watercolor Society is inviting you to take this journey during a two-day workshop with nationally known artist Beverly Yankwitt.

For a preview of the two-day workshop, join us on Friday, Feb. 10, at the First Christian Church Family Center, 2018 Colonade St., Inverness, at 11:15 for light refreshments, followed by a short business meeting at noon.

Dori Sullivan

Citrus Watercolor Society

