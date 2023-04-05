Polly Boston will present a demo and one-day workshop for Citrus Watercolor members and guests in April. The workshop is titled “Under the Sea” and will feature the ever-popular clownfish.
The demo will be held at the First Christian Church of Inverness (2018 Colonade St., Inverness) on Friday, April 14, followed by the workshop Saturday April 15, at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Building “C.”
The class is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break. Supply lists will be sent upon registration and payment.
Painting underwater is a whole lot different than painting any above-water scenes but with Polly’s techniques your clownfish will be swimming along, happy to be in the deep blue sea. The demo is free to CWS members ($5 donation is appreciated from guests) and the workshop is $95 for members, $115 for nonmembers.
Registration and checks made payable to Citrus Watercolor Society may be mailed to CWS, PO Box 2464, Inverness FL 34451-2464.
Polly told us “you will have a lot of fun, because you can’t really do anything very wrong in this class” ... and she doesn’t give demerits! One and all come and have a fun day with the friendliest art group around. You can make a splash!
Polly’s career centered around music, but when she retired and moved to Florida she took classes in painting and loved it. A student of Anne Abgott, she was persuaded to enter the Florida Watercolor Society exhibition where her work was accepted for three years in a row. She’s acquired “Signature” status within the FWS.
Polly specializes in commission work, painting many different subjects. Her style is colorful and realistic. Her personality is delightful. You can see her work at the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery in Dunnellon.
Annual Spring Luncheon
There will not be a regular meeting nor a workshop held in Inverness on the second Friday in May. The membership will be enjoying a Spring Luncheon at the Citrus Hills Country Club on Friday, May 12.
On the program, besides a delicious lunch, will be the installation of the officers of CWS for 2023-24. A very special guest artist, Mindy Lighthipe, will present a demo on her amazing botanical and nature paintings.
