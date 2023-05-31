Something old and something new! No, not a wedding ... but a repeat of one of my favorite CWS activities ... the “Paint -A-Round.
In addition, there’s something “new” — the installation of new officers for the Citrus Watercolor Society 2023-24 board.
Our monthly meeting will be Friday, June 9, at noon in the Family Center at the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., Inverness. Guests are always welcome, and we know all will enjoy this fun Paint A-Round event.
Besides watching our outstanding artists work, you’ll have the opportunity to bid on the finished paintings! Members are free and a $5 donation is requested from guests.
What’s a Paint A-Round? This year, seven artists come prepared with a concept, paper and supplies to set up at the appointed hour. They start their painting and after 10 minutes, their work is passed on to the next artist who adds his/her special touches ... and so it goes until all have added color, textures, perspectives on each painting and the artwork finishes the cycle and returns to the original artist.
Those finished paintings are signed by all artists, matted and displayed. Tickets are sold and then drawings are held to determine the winners of each of the seven finished paintings. Proceeds fund CWS activities.
The artists have all donated their time and talents.
Thank you to Curt Bond, Barbara Kerr, Darla Goldberg, Ellen Hines, Lionel Sanchez, Deborah Newman and Polly Boston. Each of these artists has their own particular style and preferences for their work.
From birds, to animals, landscapes, flowers and more, imagine how the individual additions to each other’s work are going to add magic to the finished paintings. CWS members and guests watch the action from start to finish, mingling and seeing the fabulous paintings evolve in less than 90 minutes.
Don’t miss it!
The 2023-24 installation of the CWS Board of Directors was held at our May luncheon. It was a beautiful time of good food, an outstanding presentation by Mindy Lighthipe and the installation conducted by Barbara Kerr.
New officers include: Aileen Croly (member delegate), Marjorie Bannish (ambassador and past president) Richard Carlton (facilities coordinator) Gingi Martin (corresponding secretary), Deborah Newman (recording secretary) Jan Kuukari (second vice president, membership), Signian McGeary (first vice president, programs) and Dori Sullivan (president).
Thank you, CWS members and friends, for giving me the privilege to serve as our next president. As the members of the board and I were installed, we became a team who has close ties to our watercolor artists/members and all look forward to continuing as the “friendliest watercolor society in Florida” with many opportunities for our members in the coming year.
In addition to the officers, CWS has a long list of wonderful volunteers who make sure that all the needs of the society are met, and many hands make light work of what makes our society so successful. Think about joining us — our annual dues are $35 and due this month. Check out our website at citruswatercolorsociety.org for details.
Until the next time, stay well and continue to reflect the beauty around you in your artwork.
Dori Sullivan does publicity for the Citrus Watercolor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.