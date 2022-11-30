CC CWS Tom Jones painting

Watercolor artist Tom Jones, who will show us some of his latest work and give a demo of what’s to come at his two-day workshop Dec. 10 and 11.

The workshop, “Creating Colorful Loose Watercolors,” will be held at Whispering Pines recreation facility in Inverness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Register at www.citruswatercolorsociety.org.

 Art courtesy of Tom Jones

Citrus Watercolor Society will be enjoying a special holiday treat on Friday, Dec. 9, with the members’ annual luncheon at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.

The festivities include a delicious lunch, holiday greeting card exchange and many other surprises. Our special guest will be the popular watercolor artist Tom Jones, who will show us some of his latest work and give a demo of what’s to come at his two-day workshop Dec. 10 and 11.

CC Dori Sullivan watercolor society column sig mug

Dori Sullivan

Citrus Watercolor Society

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.