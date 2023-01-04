CC Citrus Watercolor Society Lionel painting

Lionel Sanchez will be guest speaker at the Citrus Watercolor Society Jan. 13 meeting as demonstrator and workshop leader Jan. 14 and 15.

 Special to the Chronicle

Citrus Watercolor Society welcomes back artist Lionel Sanchez to our Jan. 13 meeting as our demonstrator and workshop leader.

Please join us at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Center in the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., for refreshments and a brief business meeting followed by Lionel’s demonstration on how his loose style, brilliant colors and clever design create unforgettable watercolor paintings. The demo is free for CWS members and a $5 donation is appreciated from guests.

CC Dori Sullivan watercolor society column sig mug

Dori Sullivan

Citrus Watercolor Society

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.