Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, will present a free concert on Monday, April 3, at the Central Ridge library in Beverly Hills at 11 a.m.
The string ensemble will present several selections, including works by J. S. Bach, Wolfgang Mozart, Antonio Corelli, Gabriel Faure, Miriam Uhrstrom and arrangements by Bryan Seith.
The traditional hymn “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” will be performed by the group. "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing" is a traditional Christian hymn written by the pastor and hymnodist Robert Robinson, who penned the words in the year 1758 at the age of 22. Our arrangement comes from composer Ricky Valadez.
The group will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto Number 3" arranged for string quartet by Lynn Latham. The program also includes portions of Wolfgang Mozart’s "Divertimento No. 1, Sonata 1" by Antonio Corelli.
Citrus Strings will also perform contemporary music – “Georgia” by Hoagy Carmichael, “You Raise Me Up” by Graham and Loveland and two pieces by Citrus Strings violinist from Canada, Miriam Uhrstrom – “The Waitress” and “Beautiful Love.”
The Gymnopédies, or Trois Gymnopédies, are three piano compositions written by French composer and pianist Erik Satie in 1888. Originally composed for piano, the spare melody has been arranged for string quintet. Satie’s style foreshadows the minimalist composers of our times.
Citrus Strings have performed across Citrus County at the Coastal Region Library’s 30th anniversary celebration, the Homosassa Public Library, Lakes Region Library in Inverness and Grand Living at Citrus Hills. For more information about Citrus Strings email Tom Porter tpcello1@gmail.com.
