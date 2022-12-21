Each year, the Friends of the Library likes to kick-off the new year with special programs or presentations that showcase some of the amazing things our libraries have to offer.
January 2023 will be no different, with special musical programs happening at three of our branches and a special guest speaker at another.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11:30 a.m., a local Sweet Adeline quartet, 4 The Fun of It, will be performing at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness. Combined, these ladies have more than 50 years of experience singing four-part acapella and barbershop-style harmonies with a smooth blend of voices.
They enjoy singing all types of music from ballads and The Beatles to swing and some more modern tunes. This group truly does have fun while they’re performing, and their audiences always enjoy their eclectic songs!
Prior to the performance, the Friends of the Lakes Region Library will host a brief annual business meeting.
Continuing the musical offerings, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., members of the Suncoast Harmony Chorus will be at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills for an afternoon performance. Members of this Sweet Adeline chapter sing in four-part acapella harmony that is both a joy and a thrill.
Suncoast Harmony Chorus was chartered in 1986 and have been entertaining audiences throughout the three-county areas of Pasco, Hernando and Citrus for more than 35 years. Prior to the performance, the Friends of the Central Ridge Library will host a brief annual business meeting at 1 p.m.
Our final musical performance will be on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. Singer Dave DeLuca will be at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River. DeLuca will be presenting “Rat Pack Flashback,” a musical tribute that travels back in time to the days when the Rat Pack ruled the night.
Included in this performance will be the swinging sounds of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more! Prior to the performance, the Friends of the Coastal Region Library will host a brief annual business meeting.
Closing out the month on Monday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. will be a presentation by former elementary teacher and drama enthusiast Dee Collier at the Homosassa branch. Collier will be presenting her impersonation of Annie Oakley, an American sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, and became internationally known for her vivid personality.
This performance will answer many questions about Annie and will include what her connection was with Central Florida. Prior to the performance, the Friends of the Homosassa Library will host a brief annual business meeting.
Library programs like these are free and open to everyone. For additional information about these events, please visit the library’s website, citruslibraries.org. Additional information about programs and events can also be found online by following Citrus Libraries on Facebook or Instagram. You can also learn more about the Friends of the Library and all that they do for Citrus Libraries by visiting foccls.org.
