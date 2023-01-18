Take a peek into “Cupid’s Showcase” on Feb. 11 to find out what Citrus County Craft Council members have to offer as Valentine’s gifts for that certain someone.
Jamie Cyrulik, the group’s publicity director, said the group’s “Cupid Showcase” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River is, as far as she knows, the first time the Council has offered a craft show so early in the year.
“The members decided,” she said.
The Council will present five shows during 2023. All will be at the Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., except for one, which the Council hopes to present at the College of Central Florida’s Lecanto campus.
The shows and parking are free.
Cyrulik said the Valentine’s show will give visitors a chance to stock up on such Valentine’s favorites as chocolates and candy, hand-crocheted animals, custom greeting cards, Valentine’s wreaths, and mugs with inspirational messages.
Don’t overlook the tea towels and aprons, handmade bowls, and decorative pieces for the kitchen.
“There are so many options,” Cyrulik said.
A raffle at the door will raise money for the BFF Society, a group of women who raise money for scholarships.
Over the group’s lifetime, the women have raised $60,000 for scholarships, Cyrulik said.
For the raffle, all council members donate a handcrafted item.
