CC Tinas Tykes mermaids

Little mermaids are only one type of baby art created by Tina Maines. Maines will bring her selection of Tina's Tykes to the Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus on Dec. 10.

 Claire Phillips Laxton / Chronicle Correspondent

The Christmas season is on its way and so is the annual Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show hosted by the Citrus County Crafts Council at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10,

The show will feature about 50 artists and crafters showing their handmade, unique items for sale. One can find a special gift for someone on your holiday list or for any occasion.

