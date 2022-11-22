The Christmas season is on its way and so is the annual Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show hosted by the Citrus County Crafts Council at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10,
The show will feature about 50 artists and crafters showing their handmade, unique items for sale. One can find a special gift for someone on your holiday list or for any occasion.
“There will be a large assortment of talented, local vendors selling their wonderfully handmade goods,” said Jamie Cyrulik, publicist of the CCCC.
Some of the gifts for sale will be handmade soaps, pinecone trees decorated for all occasions, yummy homemade fudge, handcrafted coasters, small trash cans for automobiles, etc. There are also wooden animals such as alligators, squirrels and others, beautiful small clay mermaid dolls, besides precious other clay dolls and doll ornaments, lovely decorated wreaths, home décor and more.
The featured artist for this show is Tina Maines, who creates “Tina’s Tykes” clay dolls.
Raffles will be ongoing during the day with all proceeds from the raffles going to the Citrus County Education Foundation. The raffles are homemade gift items donated by each artist or crafter.
The CCCC does several shows during the year and has been a nonprofit organization since 1990.
They host numerous shows such as the Harvest Moon Show in August, the Fall Fest in October, Winter Wonderland in November, the Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show in December, the Spring Fling in April and the May Fest in May.
The Holly Jolly Arts & Crafts Show is a free show with plenty of free parking.
“This is the last opportunity before the holiday season to purchase unique handcrafted gifts,” said Cyrulik.
The Citrus County Chronicle sponsors this event.
