OCALA — Love a good whodunit mystery? Just in time for Halloween, the College of Central Florida Visual and Performing Arts students will present “The Hound of the Baskervilles” live on stage Oct. 26-29.
Performances times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Dassance Fine Arts Center, 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala.
“I think this is the most entertaining Sherlock Holmes mystery,” said Nonalee Davis, CF assistant professor of theatre and the play’s director. “It’s set in a creepy Victorian house on the moor and has several supernatural characteristics. If you don’t know the story, you’re going to be super surprised at whodunit! It will be a fun way for our students to help the community get in the Halloween spirit.”
Ten CF students make up the cast, including CF Theatre veteran Collin Williams as Sherlock Holmes. Another 13 CF students are working on the production as stage managers, costume designers and technical crew members. The set is designed by Tyler Stentiford and built by students under the technical direction of Dassance Fine Arts Center Theatre Manager Mario Cieri.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Known as the most spine-chilling Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Tim Kelly features suspense, humor and haunting. Will Sir Henry, heir to the Baskerville fortune, succumb to the family curse – death at the fangs of the beast who prowls the moor? Follow along as the sleuth casts suspicion on sinister servants, ladies in distress and escaped convicts to find out who wrote the letter that summoned the hound.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for non-CF students and can be purchased beginning Sept. 6 at cf.universitytickets.com or by calling 352-873-5810. Tickets are free for CF students, faculty and staff with valid I.D.
For more information about CF Visual and Performing Arts events, visit CF.edu/VPAEvents.
