CC Hound of the Baskervilles

Known as the most spine-chilling Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Tim Kelly features suspense, humor and haunting. 

 Courtesy of audiobooks.com

OCALA — Love a good whodunit mystery? Just in time for Halloween, the College of Central Florida Visual and Performing Arts students will present “The Hound of the Baskervilles” live on stage Oct. 26-29.

Performances times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Dassance Fine Arts Center, 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala.

