CC Duval House at Xmas 1

The Duval Preservation Trust Inc. owner and manager of the property is pleased to announce that the house will be open for touring on Friday evening, Dec. 2, of the Floral City Heritage Days “Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriages” event. In addition, the Trust is sponsoring a special Heritage Days event for Saturday, Dec. 3, between 4 and 7 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Marcia Beasley

Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.

Many visitors at the Museum ask if the historic house is open for touring and the response is that it is not open on a scheduled basis.

