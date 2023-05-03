CC Mindy Lighthipe for CWS

Mindy Lighthipe, will present a demo on her amazing botanical and nature paintings at the Citrus Watercolor Society's spring luncheon.

There will not be a regular meeting, nor a workshop held in Inverness on the second Friday in May. The membership will be enjoying a spring luncheon at the Citrus Hills Country Club on Friday May 12.

On the program, besides a delicious lunch, will be the Installation of the Officers of CWS for 2023-24.

