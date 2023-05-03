There will not be a regular meeting, nor a workshop held in Inverness on the second Friday in May. The membership will be enjoying a spring luncheon at the Citrus Hills Country Club on Friday May 12.
On the program, besides a delicious lunch, will be the Installation of the Officers of CWS for 2023-24.
Retiring officers have served CWS faithfully for their time in office and we want to thank them for all for what they have done. During the year of COVID and the following months, while we’ve been taking time to get our lives back together, these loyal men and women did their utmost to bring new life and enthusiasm into our organization.
"Thank you” just doesn’t seem enough.
There is a large Board of Officers and Directors that together pitched in and made those very big jobs relatively simple. Sharing the load, under the leadership of Marjorie Bannish, they worked and we’re happy to say our membership is growing again and we have some exciting workshops planned for the coming year.
Meetings are held on the second Friday of each month, August thru June. Meetings are held at The Family Center of the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St. Our May and December luncheons are held elsewhere. Check the Calendar page of our website for location and directions. There is no meeting in July. Annual dues of $35 are payable to CWS in May.
The Executive Meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments are available during Social “Hour” from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Painting of the Month competition begins at 11:30 a.m.
Please join us so you can get to know our friendly members and artists. The members’ Business Meeting is at noon, followed by a special demonstration of about an hour.
A very special guest artist, Mindy Lighthipe, will present a demo on her amazing botanical and nature paintings at our spring luncheon. For more information about the May 12 luncheon and demo, please look to our website at www.citruswatercolorsociety.org or contact Ellen Hines at ehines3@tampabay.rr.com.
Until next time, stay well and think about taking an active part with a great group of men and women artists at Citrus Watercolor Society.
Dori Sullivan handles publicity for the Citrus Watercolor Society.
