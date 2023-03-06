Have you heard the news? Floral City is celebrating its 140th anniversary with a big communitywide parade and everyone in the 34436 ZIP code is welcome to participate.
You can come in a truck, a trailer, a boat or a car; a golf cart, a motorcycle, a tricycle or a bicycle; you can walk, skip or dance down Orange Avenue.
Everyone outside the 34436 ZIP code may come and watch this unusual parade of history.
It's “14 Decades of History.” So just select a decade and dress accordingly. The '50s are bound to be popular, but there are other decades just as colorful. Did you save some tie-dye from the '70s? Do you have a “flapper” dress of your grandmother's from the '20s? And remember, great-grandma was pictured in the Gibson Girl style of the 1890s. It's time to do some serious scrounging around to see what decade you can find.
Pull out a Floral City history book and see what ventures were occurring during what decades. Scruffy trousers, a collarless shirt and galluses (as suspenders were called) will reflect a phosphate worker during Floral City's boom period of the 1890s-1914. There are any number of outfits to suit the industries of a given period.
Floral City’s history, also, is full of some very colorful characters: Captain W. C. Zimmerman the county’s first clerk of the court who refused to relocate to Inverness when the “county seat was stolen.” Others included surveyor W. H. Havron, Master builder George Higgens, Mayor Dawsey, railroad man William Genaeous Puckett, phosphate worker Arthur Norton who died at the age of 108, Constable George C. Watson, Commercial Hotel proprietor Miriam M. Borland and in later years L. J, “Doc” Ferris.
The village was laid out and surveyed in 1883 and the following year, sapling live oaks were planted along either side of its thoroughfares. Today, those century-old oaks form an impressive canopy through the village.
Orange Avenue is one of the most photographed streets in Florida. On Saturday, March 25, it will be the venue for the “14 Decades of History” parade and will present an ideal photo-op.
Applications for the parade are available around town and in the Heritage Museum open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $20 registration fee to help defray costs, but the first 20 reservations will receive a free pewter 140th Anniversary Commemorative Medallion.
Make inquiries to Heritage Council Chair Terri Hartman at 352-726-6644.
