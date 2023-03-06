CC FCity parade flyer

This “WANTED” poster is being used for participants in the “14 Decades of History Parade” to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, in Floral City to celebrate the town’s layout and survey of 1883.  The 1912 photograph of Dora Ellen and Joseph Albright and their daughter Mona Belle, grandparents of a local Floral City resident, reflects the appropriate dress of that period.

 Special to the Chronicle

Have you heard the news? Floral City is celebrating its 140th anniversary with a big communitywide parade and everyone in the 34436 ZIP code is welcome to participate.

You can come in a truck, a trailer, a boat or a car; a golf cart, a motorcycle, a tricycle or a bicycle; you can walk, skip or dance down Orange Avenue.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.