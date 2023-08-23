CC Janet Torcello and Rex Young

Janet Torcello and Rex Young of Lewis and Young Entertainment talk about Torcello being named Lewis and Young's "Peep in the Peep Site" winner for August. The "Peep" award honors local performers involved in theater.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

Janet Torcello of Inverness knows how to multitask. By day, she's the human resources and payroll director of Arbor Trail Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center of Inverness. By night and weekends, she's an actress, prop locator, and set decorator.

Lewis and Young Entertainment have named Torcello their "Peep in the Peep Site" winner for August. The award honors a person from the area who is active in theater. A video interview of Rex Young interviewing Torcello after she received the award is on Lewis and Young's website: www.lyeusa.com.

