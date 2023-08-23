Janet Torcello of Inverness knows how to multitask. By day, she's the human resources and payroll director of Arbor Trail Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center of Inverness. By night and weekends, she's an actress, prop locator, and set decorator.
Lewis and Young Entertainment have named Torcello their "Peep in the Peep Site" winner for August. The award honors a person from the area who is active in theater. A video interview of Rex Young interviewing Torcello after she received the award is on Lewis and Young's website: www.lyeusa.com.
Torcello appeared in July in Lewis and Young's "Summer of Suspense!" series of radio plays adapted for the stage. Torcello had the lead role in the radio drama, "Cabin B-13."
In March, she had a leading role in "Bill W. and Dr. Bob," presented by Under Siege Enterprises.
She also does costumes, props, and set decoration for the Valerie Players. One of her most difficult and detailed sets was the interior of a cabin for the Valerie Players' production of "On Golden Pond" last summer.
And recently, she and fellow actresses Holly Sherwood and Rachel Vazquez advocated that Lewis and Young produce "Steel Magnolias" in their 2023-'24 season, a show with strong female leads. The women persuaded the producers to do the show, and Torcello will have a role in the production.
She and her husband, John Koch, who is vice president of the Valerie Players, got their initiation to theater several years ago when they decided to hold a live action Clue game in downtown Inverness to raise money for the Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection.
Torcello and Koch wrote the clues. Torcello played Miss Scarlet and greeted participants at Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters in downtown Inverness. The event attracted 225 paid players.
And during her preparations for the event, Torcello said she was introduced to Harry Lewis, now of Lewis and Young Entertainment. And he introduced her to the Art Center of Citrus County, where he was producing vintage radio shows.
Torcello subsequently has been involved in the radio shows, as well as in Art Center productions.
She said neither she nor her husband, John, had been in theater before the Clue game.
In the "Peeps" video, she advises others who might be considering pursuing creative endeavors like theater to "just go for it. Just take a chance. Do it to have fun and for personal growth," she said.
For Torcello, working side by side with her husband in theater is enjoyable.
The two met in elementary school in Western New York, near Buffalo.
"We were grade school sweethearts," she said. "He was the first boy who kissed me."
They stayed together in middle school. But when Torcello was 13 and in eighth grade, her parents moved with her to Pasco County in Florida between fall and spring semester of school without telling her ahead of time. She didn't have time to say goodbye to her friends.
She also moved from a school that had 512 students from kindergarten through 12th grade to one that had over 1,000 students in just seventh and eighth grades.
"That was definitely not an experience I would wish on another 13-year-old," she said.
When Torcello enrolled at her new school in Florida, the woman who was registering her asked about her extracurricular activities. Torcello's mother said, "Janet's in the percussion section."
The woman said this new school did not have girls in the percussion section.
Torcello and her mom thought, well, she'd be the first.
Then, the woman repeated, "We don't have girls in the percussion section. But you're welcome to try out to play flute or clarinet."
Torcello at first was crushed but then discovered the art program at Hudson High School.
"It was a beautiful program," Torcello said.
Being shut out of the music program was "OK. It gave me other opportunities," Torcello said.
And now, "Art is my passion," she said.
Meanwhile, Koch realized that Torcello's brother was working in a quick-stop oil change garage in New York, and he would go and ask where Torcello was.
The years passed. After high school graduation, Torcello started working with her mom as a dietary aide at a hospital, thus beginning her career in health care. She got married and had two sons.
Torcello and Koch eventually got back in touch when both were single. They were 40 when they married. John never had married or had children. Torcello has two sons, now 31 and 32. The younger one lives in Inverness and has a 9-year-old. The other is a Marine, based in Gorgia.
And Koch remains "like that little boy in third grade who wanted to carry my books," Torcello said. For example, Koch is a baker and could create just about any tasty morsel a person with a sweet tooth might desire. But recently, Torcello got a craving for a box of Swiss cake rolls.
Koch not only bought her a box, but wrapped it up and presented it to Torcello with a card that said, "I love you," she said.
Koch studied art in college and now is a master carpenter. While Torcello was rounding up props last summer for the Valerie Players' "On Golden Pond" set, Koch was building the detailed set that looked like the interior of a rustic cabin.
For Torcello, the joy of theater not only is working alongside her long-term sweetheart, but also that "It allows not just the audience members to step away from their day-to-day reality, but it also allows those up on the stage -- giving their blood, sweat and tears -- to be free to be someone else for two hours. It allows them to transform themselves," she said.
People might think that actors are extroverts, but as Torcello sees it, many actors would be "petrified to stand up their as themselves. In theater, you're someone else. It's not you. It's the character. And it provides the outlet to make a connection with people that you'd probably never make and bring the community a moment of smiles, laughter, and emotion," she said.
On Lewis and Young's website where there's a link to Torcello's "Peeps" video, the site states that Torcello is "the nicest person we know," who is "fantastic to work with and a pleasure to be around."
