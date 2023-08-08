CC Park Avenue house, Dunnellon

Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery is sponsoring an art contest for people to choose to depict a building within the historic district of Dunnellon. This house on Park Avenue is within the district boundaries.

 Photo illustration by Margo Wilson

If you have an artistic bent, then take a stroll or drive through downtown Dunnellon and pick out a building to paint, photograph, or sculpt for the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery's Historic Buildings of Dunnellon Art Show.

Art selected for the show will be displayed at the gallery from Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 25, the public can submit ballots for their favorite piece. The winner will receive a People's Choice Award of $200.

